Vijay rules out alliance with BJP, DMK ahead of 2026 TN Assembly polls

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay has firmly rejected any alliance with the BJP and the DMK ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. At the party’s executive committee meeting held in Panaiyur on Friday (July 4), Vijay said, “There will be no direct or indirect alliance with the BJP for selfish gains, unlike DMK or AIADMK.”

Vijay rakes up language, Parandur airport issues

The actor-turned-politician attended the executive committee meeting at TVK's Paranthur office, where he was unanimously chosen as the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. The committee granted him full authority to decide on alliance formations.

Vijay strongly criticised the Union government's alleged imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit, stating, “I cannot accept the imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit. The central government must lease Katchatheevu on a rental basis.”

He also condemned the attacks and threats against Tamil Nadu fishermen, demanding an immediate end to such actions. On the Parandur airport issue, Vijay questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, saying, “We have written a letter to the honourable chief minister. The people of Parandur have been protesting for years against the destruction of their farmland for the airport. I met them personally. The next day, you issued a statement saying the airport won’t affect people because only 1,500 families live there. Is that a justification? Say clearly if there will be an airport or not. Are 1,500 families trivial to you, CM sir? Are they not our people? Do you care for them only if you’re in the opposition? How can you call yourself the people’s CM without hesitation?”

“We will not hesitate to gather the Parandur people and besiege the Secretariat,” he warned.

‘No alliance with divisive forces’

Vijay launched a scathing attack on the BJP, stating, “If BJP attempts to do politics by disrespecting or defaming Tamil Nadu leaders like Periyar and Anna Durai, it will never succeed. The people of Tamil Nadu will never accept or forgive this. BJP seeks to sow religious division for cheap political gains, but such malice may work elsewhere, never in Tamil Nadu.” He also clarified, “Even if a coalition forms under TVK’s leadership, it will be against BJP and DMK, with no compromise.”

Reiterating his stance, Vijay added, “There will never be a direct or indirect alliance with policy enemies or divisive forces”—a firm declaration from the TVK leader.

Vijay lacks political history: DMK

DMK spokesperson Saravanan, speaking to The Federal, said: “Vijay’s stance against allying with BJP is his position, and we have nothing to say about it. However, if he criticises the DMK for past alliances with BJP, he lacks political history. The DMK allied with the BJP only under specific conditions. What Vijay says is merely nominal; he can dream anything.”

On the Parandur airport, Saravanan said, “The Parandur airport is essential for Tamil Nadu’s development. Vijay has taken it up without understanding, and if he acts against development, the people of Tamil Nadu will not support him.”

‘Never invited Vijay for alliance’, says BJP

BJP leader Karu Nagarajan dismissed Vijay’s move. “No one is waiting for Vijay to join an alliance; we never invited him," he told The Federal. "When reporters asked our leaders, they only said, ‘There’s time before the elections, let’s see.’ Vijay is following the same path as DMK. He claims divisive politics won’t work in Tamil Nadu, but the Murugan conference has shocked everyone. Vijay echoes DMK’s words without change. Is BJP, which governs 20 states, a divisive party? Is speaking for Hindus in India divisive? If AIADMK and BJP ally, we could secure 41 per cent of the votes. The people of Tamil Nadu will not support Vijay.”

Nagarajan further attacked Vijay’s ideology, saying, “He won’t accept all of Periyar’s principles. He rejects the anti-God stance, so how can he be a leader of a party based on those principles?"

"Vijay is at the peak of confusion," he told The Federal.