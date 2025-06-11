TVK leader KG Arun Raj interview: 'I am a fan of Vijay the human'

Tamil Nadu has seen many bureaucrats transition into politics, some faded quickly, others flourished. KG Arun Raj, a former IRS officer and doctor, is looking to bring a unique mix of administrative experience and ideological conviction to his new role as General Secretary (Propaganda and Policy Wing) of Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

In conversation with The Federal, he opens up on his decision to quit civil service, the ideological grounding of TVK, his views on DMK and BJP, and why he believes actor Vijay is Tamil Nadu’s best hope for real change.

What motivated your transition from civil servant to politician?

Thank you for inviting me. The reason I moved from the medical profession to civil service in the first place was to contribute meaningfully to society. Over the last 15 years in the IRS, I have had the privilege of doing good work, and I am satisfied with that journey. But I believe politics offers a broader, systemic scope to serve the people. It allows for deeper, structural changes, something bureaucracy can only support in parts.

Why did you choose Vijay’s party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK)?

I consider myself a common man, and if you ask any household in Tamil Nadu today, they all want change. After witnessing 50 years of governance from the two dominant parties, people are looking for a credible alternative. Independent candidates often lack the ability to inspire confidence for regime change. TVK, led by Vijay, offers that credibility.

In his very first public message, Vijay emphasized that more than electoral victory, he seeks a fundamental change in how politics is conducted, especially tackling electoral malpractices like cash-for-votes. This systemic corruption starts during elections and spreads downwards to ministers, bureaucrats, and lower officials. Breaking this cycle needs a movement, not just a person. And only a charismatic leader like Vijay can lead such a movement. That’s what convinced me.

How do your experiences as a doctor and IRS officer shape your political approach?

The first thing we were taught in medicine was empathy, especially toward the poor and needy. I internalized that value. Another essential quality of a leader is genuine love for the people. Vijay exemplifies this. He once stood for eight hours straight to give out educational awards. That level of care is rare.

My 15 years of administrative experience gives me a strong perspective that will help in party management. I understand systems, and I know how to navigate bureaucracies. That will be useful as we grow TVK into a formidable political force.

You’re being accused on social media of being a BJP man because of your central government service. How do you respond?

That’s a ridiculous allegation. Does that mean every bureaucrat working for a state government is automatically aligned with the DMK? I have served under the Union Government, yes, but I have my own individual thoughts and ideologies. These claims are baseless.

Let me say this: India’s pride is not about winning Olympic golds or Nobel Prizes . It’s about being the world’s oldest democracy. But democracy doesn’t end with elections. It begins with holding power accountable. Unfortunately, the independence of institutions like the media, judiciary, Election Commission, and enforcement agencies is being eroded systematically. That undermines our democracy.

Could you elaborate on your concerns about federal investigative agencies?

As someone from the IRS, I can't comment on specific cases, but the pattern is clear for all to see. Why are only opposition leaders being targeted? And why are cases dropped when some of them join the ruling party? That tells you everything about how selectively these agencies are being used. The inference is obvious.

There are rumors that your friendship with Vijay began during an income tax raid. What's the truth?

I am glad you asked. My first interaction with Vijay was in 2011, during my training as an IRS officer in Nagpur. As part of our on-the-job training, seven of us came to Chennai and visited successful personalities to learn from them. That’s how we met Vijay.

I went in with an open mind, not as a fan. But I returned as a fan, not of his films, but of him as a human being. He was humble, simple, empathetic,despite his stardom. Even now, 14 years later, he has not changed. His film career has peaked, and he is the leader of Tamil Nadu’s most popular new party, but his humility remains. I am confident he will stay the same when he becomes Chief Minister in 2026.

A video claims you participated in the raid. Is it true?

No, that officer in the video is not me, He is a colleague. I served in Chennai’s investigation wing from July 2016 to August 2019. The raid on Vijay happened in 2020, after I had been promoted and moved out of the wing. I was not part of that search at all.

How do you assess the DMK government under Chief Minister MK Stalin?

This government relies on two pillars: cash-for-votes during elections and welfare schemes like the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai. Helping the poor is the government’s duty, but using it as a political tool is unhealthy. DMK promised many things in its last manifesto. How many have they delivered?

Even by-election victories have been tainted by cash-for-votes. Can the CM categorically deny that his party hasn’t distributed money during elections? This government is deeply unpopular, and people are waiting for 2026 to express that at the ballot box.

What’s your view on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance?

The BJP secured a third term, yes, but without a majority of their own. That reflects public dissatisfaction. Tamil Nadu has always shown the BJP a mirror and will continue to do so.

TVK’s campaign criticizes both DMK and BJP. Is this dual opposition sustainable?

There is an old saying: if the hero has a good villain, his job becomes easier. DMK’s governance is so poor that it naturally builds anti-incumbency. So yes, we are confident about ousting them. As for BJP, people once considered them an alternative only because of DMK’s misrule. Now that TVK is here, we have earned the people's trust. BJP has no future in Tamil Nadu.

TVK has positioned itself as the main challenger to DMK. What’s your ground strategy?

Our rise is due to two reasons: Vijay’s charisma and our strong ideological foundation. Even before the party launched, he spoke of Thanthai Periyar, Ambedkar, and Kamarajar during the educational awards function. That ideological grounding was solidified during our first state conference (manadu).

As propaganda secretary, my task is to communicate that ideology, especially to the youth. Today’s young generation includes both the highly informed and those with short attention spans. We must politicize and educate them so they make informed decisions.

There was speculation that senior politicians would join TVK. Why hasn't that happened yet?

Many have approached us. But Vijay is very selective. He will induct the right people at the right time. As for alliances, that decision rests solely with our leader. There is still time before elections.

PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss says TVK’s mix of Tamil pride and Periyarism is inconsistent. Your response?

Periyar is one of TVK’s primary ideologues. He was a revolutionary thinker, far ahead of his time. His ideas of rationalism and self-respect are deeply rooted in Tamil society. These are not contradictions; they are the very foundation of Tamil identity and TVK's philosophy.

You were involved in major raids—Sevugan Regupathy’s associate Shekhar Reddy and Sasikala. What were those experiences like?

I served in Chennai’s investigation wing from 2016. As conducting officer in the Shekhar Reddy case, it took months of intelligence gathering. We faced real risks—threats during reconnaissance, fear of being identified. But it was thrilling and satisfying when the unaccounted cash and assets were unearthed.

In the Sasikala case, we covered 187 premises. Planning the logistics to avoid leaks was a huge task. We even booked vehicles as if for a marriage party to avoid tipping off state intelligence. It worked. We launched the raid successfully without state agencies getting wind of it.

There is concern that leaks are now frequent before raids. Was that always the case?

It’s always been a challenge. Even during my time, I would get random calls asking if a search was scheduled for the next day. Most of the time, these were baseless rumors. The challenge is not new, but yes, it does exist.

