Vijay’s TVK rules out tie-up with NDA for TN Assembly polls

Despite overtures from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has firmly reiterated its ideological opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ruling out any possibility of joining the NDA for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Speaking at the party’s debut public rally in Vikravandi on October 27, 2024, Vijay had emphasised TVK’s commitment to secularism and social justice principles, signalling a clear intent to chart an independent course in the state’s political landscape. While NDA leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have expressed optimism about TVK potentially joining their coalition, Vijay’s party has consistently denied such talks, maintaining its stance against aligning with the BJP.

What Shah said

Shah, in a recent interview with a Tamil daily responded cautiously when asked about TVK’s potential inclusion in the NDA, stating, “There is still time for elections”, leaving room for speculation but no confirmation. The NDA, led in Tamil Nadu by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), is keen on bolstering its alliance ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, but TVK’s leadership appears focused on building its own identity, possibly aligning with smaller regional parties instead of the Dravidian majors or the BJP-led coalition.

“Our leader Vijay is very serious about taking on the BJP and RSS, at any cost he would not think of joining with them, not even post poll alliance,” a senior TVK leader told The Federal.

Vijay, who recently announced his retirement from films to focus on politics, has been actively strengthening TVK’s organisational base.

Political analysts' views

On June 11, the party appointed office-bearers for its social media, IT, legal, and advocacy wings to expand its outreach, including to the Tamil diaspora globally. Earlier, on June 9, former IRS officer KG Arunraj was named TVK’s general secretary for propaganda and policy, signalling the party’s intent to professionalise its operations.

Political analysts note that TVK’s reluctance to join the NDA stems from its aim to carve out a distinct space in Tamil Nadu’s polarised political arena, long dominated by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and AIADMK. The party’s focus on secularism and social justice, coupled with Vijay’s mass appeal as a Tamil cinema icon, positions TVK as a potential third force, though analysts caution that the state’s entrenched Dravidian politics leaves limited room for new players.

The NDA, meanwhile, continues to navigate its own challenges in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK, which rejoined the alliance in April after parting ways in 2023, remains a key partner, but Shah notably refrained from endorsing AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the coalition’s chief ministerial candidate, adding ambiguity to the alliance’s leadership dynamics.