TVK declares Vijay as party's CM candidate in 2026 TN Assembly poll

Actor Vijay's political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has confirmed that he will be its Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

TVK also has declared that it will not enter into a political alliance with any party and will contest the upcoming assembly elections independently.

Vijay recently announced a campaign to ensure one person from every household becomes part of the TVK. At least two people from every street should hold administrative positions in the party, he added.

(The story will be updated)