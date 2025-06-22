TVK campaign counters 'WFH' jibe on Vijay's 51st birthday

On the occasion of Tamil superstar-politician Vijay’s 51st birthday, his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) launched a spirited online campaign. The campaign sought to counter the persistent criticism from the ruling DMK and its allies that Vijay has not fully embraced active politics and operates in a ‘work from home’ mode.

Despite launching the TVK in February 2024 and issuing regular statements, his detractors have claimed that Vijay remains a part-time politician, urging him to step out and engage directly in political activities before they respond to his critiques.

'WFH' mode

DMK leaders, including Minister S Sekarbabu, have mocked Vijay, suggesting he pays tributes to leaders only from the confines of the TVK’s Panaiyur, Chennai office, limiting his political presence to symbolic gestures. They argue that Vijay, better suited to acting, lacks the fieldwork necessary for politics.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan and others have further criticised Vijay for not participating in public protests or grassroots movements, questioning his commitment to political leadership.

In response, the TVK leveraged Vijay’s birthday to highlight his past activism through a series of posters and social media posts, effectively rebutting the WFH jibe. The campaign showcased Vijay’s involvement in significant socio-political movements over the years, underscoring his engagement with public issues long before TVK’s formation.

Past 'achievements'

The posts recalled Vijay’s leadership in a 2008 hunger strike in Chennai’s Chepauk to support Sri Lankan Tamils, alongside statewide protests by his fans. They highlighted a 2011 public meeting in Nagapattinam, where Vijay condemned the killing of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The campaign also spotlighted his participation in the 2017 Jallikattu protests at Chennai’s Marina Beach, a landmark youth-led movement.

The TVK further emphasised Vijay’s empathy for victims of tragedy, citing his 2017 visit to the family of Anitha, an Ariyalur student who took her life after failing the NEET exam, and his condolence visit to the family of Snowlin, a student killed in the 2018 Thoothukudi Sterlite shooting.

In 2023, Vijay visited rain-affected communities in Nellai and Thoothukudi, providing relief materials and support, his party pointed out.

Vijay’s recent meeting with farmers protesting against land acquisition for the Parandur airport near Chennai was highlighted as evidence of his commitment to democratic causes. After over 900 days of protests, Vijay’s visit amplified the farmers’ voices, reinforcing his role as an advocate for the marginalised, the TVK said.

Film commitment

The TVK also announced that Vijay has completed dubbing for Tamil film Jana Nayagan ('People's Hero'), touted to be his last acting project before fully transitioning to politics. The film’s first-look posters have already generated a buzz.

With less than nine months until the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, TVK sources indicate that details of Vijay’s statewide tour will soon be revealed.

Yet, political analysts remain sceptical about TVK’s ability to challenge the field work and financial clout of its rivals. “Vijay’s popularity as an actor is undeniable, but elections in Tamil Nadu hinge on field work and cash flow, cadre strength, and alliances,” said political commentator Ravindran Duraisamy.

“The DMK and AIADMK have mastered the art of vote-buying and booth management. TVK, barely a year old, lacks the infrastructure to match this," he added.