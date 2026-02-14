What explains Vijay's stance: Sharp words for DMK, but studied restraint for BJP

As actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay intensifies his campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, a recurring question dominates political circles: Why does he attack the state’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) sharply but refrain from directly criticising the Narendra Modi government at the Centre?

At the TVK executives’ meeting in Seelanaickenpatti in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu on Friday (February 13), which drew 5,000 attendees, Vijay responded indirectly to critics who accuse him of targeting only the DMK.

'Who is in power in TN?'

“They say he only opposes this, he says nothing about them...’,” Vijay said.

“Which election is this? It is the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Who is in power here right now? Who is giving false promises and cheating the people? Who is running an anti-people government? Then who needs to be removed from power here?"

“If we want to remove this anti-people DMK government, who should we oppose? Why unnecessarily oppose those whom the people have already deleted multiple times? When our target is the DMK, why throw stones into the darkness?” he asked to a thundering applause from his supporters.

Political observers interpreted the remarks as an indirect jab at both the Opposition allies All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), parties the public has repeatedly rejected in Tamil Nadu, while keeping his main fire directed at the DMK.

State BJP still hopes for a TVK alliance

However, irrespective of what Vijay says, Tamil Nadu BJP leaders appear not to have given up on an alliance with the TVK, which will make its electoral debut this election. Speaking to The Federal, former Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan called Vijay “brother” and said he ought to consider joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“If Vijay truly wants to defeat the DMK, he should join the National Democratic Alliance. Political alliances are different, electoral alliances are different, and ideological alliances are different. My 'younger brother' Vijay needs to understand this,” she said.

Vijay faces reaction from various parties

At Friday’s meeting, Vijay declared his readiness to fight for the people without excuses. “Even after coming to power, I will not sit quietly saying ‘they didn’t give us this, those didn’t give us that’. I am ready to go to any extent and fight for you,” he said, attracting reaction from across the political spectrum.

'Vijay hasn't said anything against Centre since Karur'

CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam launched a sharp attack on Vijay, questioning his credibility as a state-level political leader.

“Ever since the Karur incident (where 41 people died in a stampede at a TVK rally last September), Vijay has not spoken even a single word against the central government. The consequence of this is clearly visible. He has still not opened his mouth about the 2026 Union Budget. How can someone who refuses to criticise the central government function as the leader of a political party in Tamil Nadu?” he asked.

Political sources say Vijay faced intense pressure following the Karur tragedy. During that period, the BJP-led Centre is said to have quietly supported him. The first visible sign was the granting him of 'Y'-category security. Reports also suggest the Centre backed a Supreme Court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the Karur incident in Vijay’s favour. The allocation of the “whistle” election symbol to the TVK is cited as another instance of alleged central assistance.

However, differences reportedly emerged later over alliance talks, causing some cooling in relations. Despite this, Vijay has avoided direct criticism of the BJP in public speeches.

'Fear-driven opportunism'

Veteran journalist Savitri Kannan attributed Vijay’s silence on the Centre to fear and opportunism. “I would call it opportunism driven by fear,” he told The Federal.

“Last year, Vijay criticised the Union Budget, but this year he has said nothing about it. In the Jana Nayagan film controversy, he did not act like a political leader. He should have mobilised public support and fought. That is the hallmark of a people’s leader.

“There may be fear linked to his ongoing income-tax cases and his business interests. Only someone who rises from the grassroots can fight boldly in politics. But Vijay seems to think like a businessman, quietly lobbying behind the scenes to escape from problems and crises,” he added.

'It isn't just a DMK-TVK fight'

Soundararajan disagreed with Vijay’s claim that the contest is solely between the DMK and the TVK. “I do not accept Vijay’s statement that the fight is only between the DMK and TVK,” she told The Federal.

“The NDA alliance has contested multiple elections, won, and secured a significant vote share. How can we believe Vijay’s claim that his party has 30 per cent votes? We have proven our vote percentage in elections. Can he prove his real percentage? Can it be proven just by the noise at public meetings? We speak from experience; we have secured votes and proven it. Relying only on crowd noise is not right.”

Soundarajan added, “Opinion polls may show him (Vijay) with a high vote share, but polls are not always accurate. These are unproven votes. If Vijay has entered politics only to prove a vote percentage, there is no issue. But he says he wants to defeat the DMK. Is his claimed 15 per cent enough? What if he joins forces with parties that have 30-40 per cent? He should think about that.”

The BJP’s state organiser for voluntary organisations, Ra Arjunamurthy, urged Vijay to fully examine the Centre’s achievements before labelling any party a “policy enemy”.

“Vijay may have a different view of BJP policies, but that is the strength of democracy,” he said.

“But before branding anyone a ‘policy enemy’, he should thoroughly study the welfare schemes implemented for minorities and India’s progress on the global stage. Ideological differences are part of democracy, but discussions on facts and achievements must be balanced and evidence-based.”

BJP cadres have accused Vijay of turning the TVK into a “profit-making enterprise”, using fans, workers and the party itself to help the DMK win. On the other side, DMK leaders openly call him an "immature politician", a "BJP puppet", and the “B-team” of the saffron party.

'Vijay acting as BJP's B-team'

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said, “Vijay is a good friend of mine. But right now, he is functioning as the BJP’s B-team. It is true he has many fans. Yet, the people of Tamil Nadu know what is fake and what is real.”

Kannan countered both narratives.

“Whenever someone politically opposes the DMK, they immediately brand them the BJP’s B-team. NDA leaders call Vijay the DMK’s B-team because they fear he will block anti-DMK votes from coming to them. But the coming election will clearly reveal who Vijay really is," he said.