Why EC symbol decision is a 'whistle podu' moment for Vijay and TVK

The Election Commission of India (EC) has allotted the ‘Whistle’ as the party symbol to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. This development comes as a significant relief for TVK amid ongoing challenges, including a CBI probe into the Karur stampede in which the agency has already questioned party leader Vijay and other functionaries as part of its investigation.

It's truly a whistle podu moment for the actor-politician and his party, say political observers. Whistle podu ('blow the whistle') is a Tamil phrase that gained popularity after becoming the anthem for the IPL's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team. It's also a song from Vijay's 2024 film GOAT.

The EC’s order, dated January 22, grants the TVK the concession under Paragraph 10B of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, to TVK. The ‘Whistle’ symbol will be available to TVK candidates across all Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has been allotted the 'Battery Torch' symbol for the state.

Blowing the poll whistle

TVK sources expressed immense joy over the allotment, noting that the ‘Whistle’ was Vijay’s top choice. “Our leader had specifically desired this symbol, and receiving it is a moment of great happiness,” said Nirmal Kumar, TVK’s deputy general secretary. “No matter the symbol, our cadres will effectively convey it to the people, but this one aligns perfectly with our vision.”

The 'Whistle' holds symbolic value, often associated with celebration and victory. Political analyst Swaminathan highlighted its potential impact, “The whistle represents welcome and triumph. For TVK, securing their preferred symbol in their debut election is a big win. Unlike Vijayakanth, who contested with dual symbols like the drum and candle in past elections, Vijay gets a single, unified emblem, which is a huge advantage.”

The ‘Whistle’ symbol allotted to TVK was previously allocated to actor Prakash Raj, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate in Karnataka, and to comedian Mayilsamy who contested as an independent in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Campaign gets a push

This positive news arrives at a crucial time for TVK. The party has faced setbacks, including delay in releasing Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, due to objections from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Additionally, the CBI probe into the Karur stampede had dampened spirits among Vijay's fans and supporters. However, the symbol allotment has reignited enthusiasm, with TVK members celebrating on social media platforms. Party insiders indicate plans for back-to-back campaign rallies to capitalise on this momentum.

The ‘Whistle’ is deeply ingrained in everyday life, making it resistant to potential bans or challenges, according to observers. Vijay's films often feature the whistle in songs and scenes, which could aid in widespread promotion. “From villages to towns, we can easily popularise this symbol,” a TVK worker noted.

In comparison, other parties have fought legal battles for symbols. Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi alternated between ‘Twin Candles’ and ‘Farmer’ in past elections after intense courtroom struggles. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, TTV Dhinakaran's party received the ‘Cooker’, while GK Vasan's outfit got the ‘Bicycle’ as common symbols.

New player, new dynamics

Amid alliance speculation, a section within the Congress is pushing for a tie-up with TVK. A recent tweet by Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty has drawn attention, emphasising the role of symbols in Tamil Nadu’s electoral landscape. His tweet uses the ‘whistle’ metaphor to signal the kickoff of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, highlighting TVK’s symbol allotment as the starting cue. The “Ready, Set, Go :)” phrase underscores the intensifying race among all parties, fuelling alliance speculation, including with the Congress.

Political observers opine that TVK’s entry with the youth-appealing ‘Whistle’ symbol could level the playing field in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. While AIADMK and DMK boast established alliances and iconic symbols like the ‘Two Leaves’ and the ‘Rising Sun’, Vijay’s charisma effectively targets the younger demographic. The ‘Whistle’, closely associated with Vijay’s film persona, could find resonance with voters and add a new dynamic to the electoral contest.