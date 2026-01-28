DMK-Congress-TVK’s triangular ‘love story’ hots up ahead of TN polls

A triangular tug-of-war has emerged between the ruling DMK, its alliance partner Congress, and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) ahead of the high-voltage Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Statements from Vijay’s father, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, have fuelled speculations about a potential alliance shift, while internal frictions and strategic delays highlight the uncertainty.

As negotiations drag on, questions arise about whether the Congress will stick with its long-time partner DMK or pivot to the newcomer TVK for a power boost.

Vijay’s father optimistic

Chandrasekhar told reporters in Tiruvarur on Wednesday (January 28): “Vijay’s chances of victory are bright. He is talking about sharing power in the government. The Congress must accept that.”

He criticised the Congress for its history of supporting other parties to the detriment of its own prospects. “By constantly giving support to some party or the other, the Congress has worn itself out. If it comes to power, the Congress can return to its former glory,” he added.

Chandrasekhar emphasised that the public sentiment is against Vijay aligning with established parties. “People think Vijay should not join hands with anyone. The Congress has faded away by supporting parties without sharing power. Vijay is saying, ‘We will give you (Congress) some power.’ They must utilise this opportunity,” he said.

He invited the Congress to ally with the TVK amid reports that the grand old party has already begun seat-sharing talks with the DMK.

TVK cautious

However, the TVK distanced itself from Chandrasekhar’s remarks. The party’s deputy general secretary Rajmohan said various political parties are being linked to the TVK, with alliance rumours spreading without any basis. He denied all the rumours.

On Sunday, at an election consultation meeting in Chengalpattu, Vijay spoke about considering alliances with friendly forces or contesting alone.

A senior journalist said: “It appears that the Congress does not even want to hold talks with the TVK. However, the TVK is eager to somehow bring the Congress in its fold. It appears that Vijay is leaking info on secret alliance negotiations through his father.”

DMK-Congress bickering

Meanwhile, the Congress faces significant internal deliberations on its alliance choice. Party leaders like Praveen Chakravarthy, Manickam Tagore, and Jothimani have raised voices for a share in power, triggering an uproar among DMK ranks. Madurai North MLA G Thalapathi has reacted strongly, claiming the Congress “couldn’t even form booth committees”, further fuelling the controversy.

Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai has demanded action against Thalapathi. Subsequently, DMK Organization Secretary RS Bharathi urged party colleagues to remain silent on alliance matters.

The DMK is reportedly set to begin alliance and seat-sharing talks with the Congress today (January 28) with a meeting between party MP Kanimozhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. This is expected to put an end to the conflicts between DMK and Congress functionaries.

Game changed

The Federal’s discussions with prominent figures in the Congress, DMK, and TVK provided various insights.

After initially cold-shouldering the Congress, the DMK is now reportedly pulling out all stops to retain the party in its fold. With the NDA gaining strength in Tamil Nadu through its AIADMK alliance, the tables may have turned.

However, having been in alliance with the Congress for about 20 years, the DMK is reportedly looking to prevent it from gaining any bargaining power.

In the 2021 election, the Congress got 25 seats; this time, the DMK reportedly plans to give it 28–30 assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha seat.

TVK gamble

However, TVK leaders are not backing down. They are amplifying the verbal clashes between the DMK and the Congress, aggressively pursuing an alliance with the latter.

And the DMK fears that by dangling the TVK option, the Congress might push it for more seats, a Cabinet share, and additional state seats. Hence, the DMK is keeping details like seat allocation a secret.

The DMK leadership is confident that it can handle Vijay contesting alone but fears a Vijay-NDA tie-up could mirror the recent Andhra Pradesh election results.

It also believes that Vijay will wait until the election date is announced before making a move, and hopes that the Congress will stick with them to prevent Vijay from joining the NDA. Hence, MK Stalin’s party is delaying the formation of a seat-sharing committee.

Congress in two minds

But why isn’t the Congress breaking away from the DMK immediately and waiting for talks? A key reason is that the TVK, currently offering it about 40 per cent seats, might concede more as time passes, believes the Congress high command.

At the same time, the Congress also wants to show an interest in the DMK and does not want to create enmity with it, which is why it hasn’t officially started alliance talks with the TVK yet.