Vijay kickstarts campaign push with ‘whistle’ blow in Mahabalipuram

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday (January 25) launched his campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at Mahabalipuram, around 60 km from Chennai.

Ahead of the public meeting, Vijay held discussions with senior party leaders and district secretaries at a resort in the beach town.

Opening his address blowing a whistle, and his popular dialogue “Cup mukkiyam Bigilu” ('Cup is critical') from his 2019 Tamil film Bigil, Vijay took aim at the state’s two major Dravidian parties, alleging that the AIADMK had “directly surrendered” to the BJP, while the DMK had done so “indirectly”. “We will not bow to any pressure,” he asserted.

Whistle symbol launched

On Thursday, the Election Commission granted the Whistle symbol for the TVK. At today's meeting, Vijay unveiled the symbol and also played it, with enthusiastic party workers joining and cheering him.

Vijay's remarks come amid the AIADMK and PMK joining hands with the NDA in Tamil Nadu ahead of the polls.

Addressing cheering supporters, Vijay said people had been voting for the “wrong leaders” "under pressure", and were now waiting for a change. “For 30 years, these parties underestimated us. Today, people have placed me here at the peak of my career,” he said, urging cadres to place faith not only in him but also in the party’s collective leadership. “We must not compromise our politics for anything or anyone.”

Democratic war

Calling the upcoming election a “democratic war”, Vijay asked party workers to remain united and resolute. “This is not just an election. Each of you is a frontline warrior,” he said.

Dismissing the possibility of alliances, the TVK chief said he had not entered politics to surrender to any force. “The strength of TVK alone will win, even without any friendly force,” he said, likening party workers to Tamil Nadu’s freedom fighters Velu Nachiyar, Periya Marudhu and Chinna Marudhu.

'Guts and attitude'

Vijay declared that only the TVK has the "guts and attitude" to take on the 'evil force' that is ruling right now and the 'corrupt force' that has previously governed the state, obvious references to the ruling DMK and the AIADMK, respectively.

"Whether it is this evil force or that corrupt force, both should not rule Tamil Nadu. Only we have the guts and the attitude to truly and boldly oppose such parties," said Vijay.

He also emphasised the core mission of his political entry, stating, "we are here to save the people and protect the soil from anyone who intends to cause harm". He further committed to a high standard of political integrity, maintaining that "we will never compromise our politics for anyone or anything".