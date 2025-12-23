Amid deepam row, Thiruparankundram goes the extra mile to celebrate unity

Thiruparankundram town in Madurai district, about 460 km from Chennai, has been in the news for over a month.

Amid a raging row over the lighting of lamps by Hindus close to a dargah, residents of Thiruparankundram town have been organising events promoting communal harmony over the past few weeks. After a peace walk two weeks ago comes a grand Christmas celebration in local churches, inviting Muslims and Hindus to participate.

The Thiruparankundram Hill houses the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swami Temple, a 7th-century rock-cut cave temple for Lord Muruga, the Kasi Viswanathar temple, ancient Jain caves, and the 13th-century Sikkandhar Dargah.

Protests by right-wing outfits

Per tradition, the annual ceremonial Karthigai Deepam (lamp lighting) was held on December 3 at the Deepam Mandapam on the hill to mark the birth of Lord Muruga. However, members of right-wing outfits have been organising protests and meetings in Thiruparankundram, demanding that the temple administration light the lamp on a stone pillar located close to the dargah on the same hill.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court is currently hearing arguments related to a petition filed by Rama Ravikumar with this demand.

The temple administration argued that the lamp was lit at the traditional spot mentioned in the inscription, and that the spot demanded by the petitioner near the Dargah is a British-era survey stone.

But protests are on by various right-wing outfits on the streets of the hill town. The petitioner says the lamp was earlier lit close to the dargah, but the practice was changed over the years.

'Outsiders disturbing peace'

While the lamp-lighting dispute has become a subject of TV debates in recent weeks, some residents allege that outsiders are disrupting the peace and harmony of their multi-religious town. They have been actively organising events to showcase communal harmony, which they say has existed in the district for centuries.

These are mostly held in Madurai, the district headquarters located 10 km away from Thiruparankundram town.

Last Saturday (December 20), a 100-year-old church in Madurai hosted a special prayer meeting in which children dressed as Madurai Meenakshi, Lord Murugan, and Santa Claus cut Christmas cakes and distributed them to Muslim participants. The celebration was organised by the Xavier Savadi Trust at the Basilica and was attended by the parish priest Henry Jerome, T Nagarajan, Deputy Mayor of the Madurai Corporation, members of the Muslim community, Hindu devotees, and church members.

Dargah festival

Meanwhile, a fortnight-long festival at the Sikkandhar Dargah began on Sunday, for which scores of Hindus made donations. The Dargah Trust will observe the Sandhanakoodu festival, the concluding ritual, on January 6, 2026.