Amid deepam row, Thiruparankundram goes the extra mile to celebrate unity
Residents oppose 'outsiders' triggering divisive politics, organise interfaith Christmas and dargah events to showcase centuries-old communal harmony
Amid a raging row over the lighting of lamps by Hindus close to a dargah, residents of Thiruparankundram town have been organising events promoting communal harmony over the past few weeks. After a peace walk two weeks ago comes a grand Christmas celebration in local churches, inviting Muslims and Hindus to participate.
Thiruparankundram town in Madurai district, about 460 km from Chennai, has been in the news for over a month.
The Thiruparankundram Hill houses the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swami Temple, a 7th-century rock-cut cave temple for Lord Muruga, the Kasi Viswanathar temple, ancient Jain caves, and the 13th-century Sikkandhar Dargah.
Protests by right-wing outfits
Per tradition, the annual ceremonial Karthigai Deepam (lamp lighting) was held on December 3 at the Deepam Mandapam on the hill to mark the birth of Lord Muruga. However, members of right-wing outfits have been organising protests and meetings in Thiruparankundram, demanding that the temple administration light the lamp on a stone pillar located close to the dargah on the same hill.
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court is currently hearing arguments related to a petition filed by Rama Ravikumar with this demand.
Also Read: Vembu slams call for impeachment of HC judge in Thiruparankundram case
The temple administration argued that the lamp was lit at the traditional spot mentioned in the inscription, and that the spot demanded by the petitioner near the Dargah is a British-era survey stone.
But protests are on by various right-wing outfits on the streets of the hill town. The petitioner says the lamp was earlier lit close to the dargah, but the practice was changed over the years.
'Outsiders disturbing peace'
While the lamp-lighting dispute has become a subject of TV debates in recent weeks, some residents allege that outsiders are disrupting the peace and harmony of their multi-religious town. They have been actively organising events to showcase communal harmony, which they say has existed in the district for centuries.
These are mostly held in Madurai, the district headquarters located 10 km away from Thiruparankundram town.
Also Read: Thiruparankundram row: Why the urgency? Former justice D Hariparanthaman flags haste
Last Saturday (December 20), a 100-year-old church in Madurai hosted a special prayer meeting in which children dressed as Madurai Meenakshi, Lord Murugan, and Santa Claus cut Christmas cakes and distributed them to Muslim participants. The celebration was organised by the Xavier Savadi Trust at the Basilica and was attended by the parish priest Henry Jerome, T Nagarajan, Deputy Mayor of the Madurai Corporation, members of the Muslim community, Hindu devotees, and church members.
Dargah festival
Meanwhile, a fortnight-long festival at the Sikkandhar Dargah began on Sunday, for which scores of Hindus made donations. The Dargah Trust will observe the Sandhanakoodu festival, the concluding ritual, on January 6, 2026.
Speaking to The Federal, M Arif Khan, secretary of the Sikkandhar Dargah, said the flag-hoisting ceremony was attended by residents of Thiruparankundram with devotion and harmony, as usual.
Also Read: TN: Thiruparankundram residents reject ‘Ayodhya of the South’ pitch
“Many right-wing politicians are trying to disrupt communal harmony and peace in our town. But local residents are united. This year, too, many donors from other religions contributed to the festival. During the flag-hoisting ceremony, both Hindus and Muslims lined up and offered prayers. Our town resists communal divisions,” Arif told The Federal.
'More than just a religious event'
The communal harmony seen in Thiruparankundram down the centuries is typical of the region, said residents. Various festivals are celebrated cutting across religious lines.
During the month-long Chithirai Festival at the Madurai Meenakshi Temple, the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi, revered as the Queen of Madurai, is celebrated on a grand scale with Lord Sundareswarar (Shiva). This typically occurs in April-May every year.
Mi Tha Pandian of the Madurai Forum for Communal Harmony explained that the famous festival is more than just a religious event.
Also Read: Why was my order ignored? Justice slams TN officials on Thiruparankundram row
“People from different faiths participate in the festival. Many children dress up as Goddess Meenakshi. Parents from different religions love to see their children as Meenakshi, the Queen of Madurai,” he said.
Thai Poosam cheer
Thai Poosam, a festival celebrated in January-February, marks the day Lord Murugan receives the Vel (spear) from his mother Parvathi to defeat the demon Surapadman.
During the festival, the streets of Thiruparankundram are filled with festive fervour.
Also Read: Thiruparankundram deepam row: Madurai bench refuses to stay single judge order
“Muslims wash the roads near the Thiruparankundram hill and distribute refreshments to devotees carrying the kavadi," said Pandian. "They spray water on Murugan devotees to cool them as they walk under the hot sun.” The kavadi is a heavy wooden arch borne by devotees on their shoulders as they dance their way to Murugan temples.
Since Madurai hosts many religious festivals celebrated collectively, communal harmony remains the norm in the region, added Pandian.