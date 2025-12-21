Vembu slams call for impeachment of HC judge in Thiruparankundram case

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has questioned the demand for the impeachment of a judge over the Thiruparankundram verdict, stating that regardless of whether or not one agrees with a judgment, calling for the judge’s removal is wrong.

On December 9, over 120 MPs from the INDIA alliance submitted an impeachment notice against Madras High Court Justice GR Swaminathan to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The motion, spearheaded by the DMK, accused Justice Swaminathan of “judicial overreach” and “acts amounting to misbehaviour” in his December 1 order permitting Hindu devotees to light the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, a site that also houses a centuries-old dargah.

Judicial independence

Reacting to the impeachment notice in an interview with Puthiya Thalaimurai, a sister publication of The Federal, Vembu remarked: “Did he take a bribe? Was his conduct inappropriate? Only on such grounds can a judge be removed.”

“In the Thiruparankundram case, whether one agrees with the verdict or not, the proper redress is to file an appeal. Removing a judge solely based on the judgment he delivered is wrong," Vembu further said. "If there are allegations like bribery or misconduct, then removal is justified. But disagreeing with a verdict is not a valid reason—there are legal avenues to appeal. You should not dismiss him for that.”

“If the judgment is not acceptable, there are procedures to challenge it in the appeals system. This should not be turned into a political issue. I am an ordinary person, so I can speak openly. But judges, who cannot respond publicly, should not be personally attacked. There are three levels of appeal available. He should not be targeted personally.”

Less chatter on Arattai

Zoho's Arattai messaging app recently garnered massive interest in India, as it was positioned as an alternative to WhatsApp. Subsequently, the fervour diminished.

Asked about this, Vembu said: “No technology gets instant acceptance. We are updating the Arattai app every week and improving it based on user needs. Arattai must be seen as an example—nothing becomes a success overnight. It takes five to ten years to take any technology to the next level.

Asked about Zoho's plans in the area of artificial intelligence, he said, “Yes, we are investing in AI. Through the Zia agent, Zoho is working on new AI-driven capabilities. We are also developing automated systems that can write software and create products.”

Smart work vs more work

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy has attracted much flak for his suggestion that youngsters should work 10-12 hours a day. Sharing his thoughts on this, Vembu said working smartly is more important than working long hours.

“Intelligence is the most important factor. It doesn’t matter if we work 8 hours or 12 hours. What matters is the ideas we contribute. Solutions must be delivered through software—working 12 hours won’t automatically produce results. Even in an 8-hour day, you cannot be fully productive all the time,” he said.

TN education and economy

Google recently said it is launching a 1 GW data centre in Visakhapatnam, leading to the question of why Tamil Nadu failed to bag the deal. Responding to this, Vembu said Tamil Nadu is "doing very well", with a healthy GDP.

"The state has strong educational infrastructure and a large global talent pool. Data centres can create many jobs, but they also require very high electricity consumption," he added.

Quality concerns are being raised about Anna University, Tamil Nadu's public state university focused on engineering and technology. Some institutions have suggested the establishment of independent universities.

Vembu declined to comment on the Anna University issue. "But having multiple universities is a good thing—it creates competition. The education sector should have healthy competition," he noted.