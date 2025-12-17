Why was my order ignored? Justice slams TN officials on Thiruparankundram row

In a heated hearing at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, Justice GR Swaminathan voiced strong displeasure over the non-implementation of his earlier order directing the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the ancient ‘Deepathoon’ on Thiruparankundram hill, near a dargah.

The contempt petition arose after district authorities failed to comply with the December 1 directive, citing law and order concerns.

During the hearing, the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and ADGP (Law & Order) appeared virtually, while Madurai Collector K.J. Praveenkumar and the City Police Commissioner were present in person. The Chief Secretary defended the imposition of Section 144 orders, saying they followed guidelines and were not intended to defy the court.



'No respect for my order?'

Justice Swaminathan questioned, “What kind of action is it to not implement a court order citing law and order? Why has no one respected my order?” He emphasised that disregarding judicial directives undermines the rule of law.

The judge also referred to an earlier controversial remark made by senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the state, who allegedly implied that Justice Swaminathan might contest elections. The judge sought a formal explanation for the comment.



Judge storms out mid-hearing

Tensions escalated during the hearing, with reports stating that Justice Swaminathan abruptly left the courtroom in frustration, retiring to his chamber mid-proceeding. The case was adjourned to January 9, 2026, with directions for all officials to submit detailed responses.

The issue stems from a petition seeking restoration of the traditional Deepam lighting at the Deepathoon, which the judge ruled falls under temple property based on historical records. Authorities opposed the move, triggering multiple appeals, Supreme Court scrutiny, and even a motion of impeachment filed by over 100 INDIA bloc MPs.

The case continues to underscore the delicate balance between judicial orders, administrative discretion, and religious sensitivities in Tamil Nadu.