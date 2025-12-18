TN: Thiruparankundram residents reject ‘Ayodhya of the South’ pitch

Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, a site revered by multiple faiths, has become the centre of a fresh political and legal controversy.

While the right-wing leaders project the temple town as the “Ayodhya of the South” and demand changes around a hilltop housing a dargah as well, residents say their lived reality is one of coexistence that has now come under strain.

The hill is home to the first abode of Lord Muruga, a dargah, and a Jain cave. For centuries, devotees from different religions have visited the site. Locals insist this shared space, long known for communal harmony, is being disrupted by political claims and legal petitions.

The immediate flashpoint is a demand to light the ceremonial Karthikeya Deepam on a stone pillar near the dargah. The Tamil Nadu government has told the Supreme Court that the traditional lamp has always been lit at the Deepamandapam, and that the pillar in question is a British-era survey stone. Residents say the issue has little to do with local sentiment.

Shared lives

In narrow streets near the hill, stories of interfaith bonding remain common. A Muslim woman, Shanawas, and a Hindu woman, Jagadeshwari, describe a relationship that goes beyond labels.

“It’s just love,” Shanawas said, explaining their bond. Speaking of Jagadeshwari, she added, “I did not give birth to her biologically—that is the only difference… She is my daughter. She will be the one who will perform the last rites for my husband and me.”

Also read: Why was my order ignored? Justice slams TN officials on Thiruparankundram row

Reflecting on decades of living together, she says, “We are here because of His wish. I always pray for my daughter and grandchildren to be hale and healthy.” But recent protests worry her.

“Outsiders are coming here and creating trouble. As local residents, we are united – why are outsiders doing this?”

Political claims

The controversy has been amplified by political statements. BJP leader H Raja has said Thiruparankundram should become the 'Ayodhya of the South'.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has remarked that the temple issue in Tamil Nadu can be resolved within the state in favour of Hindus.

Locals, however, say such rhetoric ignores everyday realities. Hasina Begum, a Muslim resident, and Rathna Manchari, a Hindu resident, dismiss the lamp dispute as a distraction.

“It’s a play by politicians,” they say. “We did not get water for the last three days. No political party is thinking about this.”

Also read: Bhagwat wades into Thiruparankundram row, says 'awakened' Hindus in TN can resolve it

They argue that basic civic issues matter more than symbolic fights. “Instead of focusing on the hill issue and political issues, do some good for the people,” they added. They warned that escalating tensions could affect ordinary lives.

Economy at stake

Beyond faith, livelihoods are deeply tied to peace in the town. Pilgrims visit year-round, with heavy footfall during festival seasons. Small traders, including migrants from other states, depend on this flow between November and January.

Author and political commentator A Muthukrishnan explained, “Many of the families in Thiruparankundram are dependent on the pilgrims and the tourists…This footfall in the city is the basic revenue for the city.”

He noted that Muslims, Jains, and Hindus have all historically contributed to the town’s multicultural character. “You choose places which are peaceful,” he added, stressing that harmony sustains the local economy.

Resistance to animosity

Political critics pointed out that repeated petitions have been filed against the centuries-old dargah, but the town has resisted religious polarisation.

M Arif Khan, secretary of the Sikkandhar Dargah, recalled how communal practices were once questioned. “We used to give buttermilk and soft drinks to devotees during the temple car festival,” he said, adding that they were serving the people and "did not look at caste or religion".

He added, “If 1,000 people are part of the rally, do you think that crowd would not include Muslims? They would have come.”

Daily disruption

Residents say the ongoing protests have begun to affect daily life. Streets are often occupied by demonstrators and political workers, many of them outsiders. Some locals say they have been asked to prove their identity.

Also read: Thiruparankundram Deepam row: Experts debunk claims of ancient pillar

Pasupathi Alagappan, a resident, questioned the narrative of grievance. “Tell me, what have the Hindus lost here?” he asked. “You shouldn’t introduce a new problem unnecessarily. When you create trouble for your needs, innocent people are getting affected.”

Devotees echoed similar concerns. “There is no controversy as such,” said V Ramesh, a Muruga devotee. “We feel the communal harmony between the religions should be maintained thoroughly. People are making political issues… which we don’t like.”

Call for continuity

Courts, too, have repeatedly emphasised peace, said Muthukrishnan. “In all the judgments, the court… has always said that we need peace over there. We don’t want to change any of the traditions,” he added.

After speaking to residents, traders, and devotees across faiths, the ground message is clear. Thiruparankundram’s people do not want their town recast as a new battleground. They want the harmony that has defined their lives—and livelihoods—to continue.

The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.