CM Stalin’s Europe trip attracts Rs 15,516 cr investments to Tamil Nadu
Stalin said ten new companies have come forward to invest in TN, while another 17 companies have decided to expand their operations in the state
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on his return to Chennai on Monday (September 8) after his one-week trip to Germany and the UK, said it was a satisfying trip that has attracted Rs 15,516 crore in investments in the state.
Stalin said ten new companies have come forward to invest in Tamil Nadu trusting in the state administration for collaborative ventures, while another 17 companies have decided to expand their operations in the state.
Also Read: TN CM Stalin embarks on week-long Germany-UK tour to attract investments
The Tamil Nadu chief minister said his foreign trip was “a successful and proud tour”.
Next Story