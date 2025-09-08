    • The Federal
    MK Stalin at Chennai airport
    x

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at Chennai airport on Monday (Sept 8) on his return from his week-long trip to Germany and the UK. Photo: X screengrab

    CM Stalin’s Europe trip attracts Rs 15,516 cr investments to Tamil Nadu

    Stalin said ten new companies have come forward to invest in TN, while another 17 companies have decided to expand their operations in the state

    The Federal
    8 Sept 2025 9:59 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on his return to Chennai on Monday (September 8) after his one-week trip to Germany and the UK, said it was a satisfying trip that has attracted Rs 15,516 crore in investments in the state.

    Stalin said ten new companies have come forward to invest in Tamil Nadu trusting in the state administration for collaborative ventures, while another 17 companies have decided to expand their operations in the state.

    Also Read: TN CM Stalin embarks on week-long Germany-UK tour to attract investments

    The Tamil Nadu chief minister said his foreign trip was “a successful and proud tour”.

    Tamil NaduMK Stalininvestments
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X