Tamil Nadu, in particular, holds significant appeal for America: MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is leading a high-level delegation seeking investments from US companies, said that Tamil Nadu holds significant appeal on the ties between the United States and India.

The relations between the two nations are not just between governments, but between the people, he added.

Speaking at an event in San Francisco, Stalin said this is the unique aspect of the relationship between India and the United States. "Tamil Nadu, in particular, holds significant appeal for America," the Chief Minister, who is on a visit to the United States, said while addressing the American Tamils Meeting in San Francisco, late on Saturday evening.

Tamils in US

Observing that renowned American companies have established their presence in Tamil Nadu, he said, "Tamil Nadu's status as the second-largest economy in India contributes to this."

Stalin noted that many Tamilians hold high positions in US-based companies while Indian-origin scientists were employed at the US-space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

"Bilateral trade has increased threefold since 2000. These are all signs of the friendship between our two nations," Stalin remarked.

American companies

On investments made by American companies in Tamil Nadu, he said over 300 such companies have set up projects in the state and the investments from US companies grew in the last three years.

"I have come here to invite them (US-based companies) personally. I urge the Indian-Americans present here to encourage American companies to invest in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Stalin stressed that India and America are important countries in the world. While America is the world's largest economy, India is the fifth largest. The friendship between America and India has been long standing. Trade, science and computing sectors continue to strengthen, he said.

On his trip to San Francisco, the DMK chief said, "I am visiting the third largest country in the world. Back in 1971, the then Chief Minister, the great leader Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar (his father, the late M Karunanidhi), visited here. Today, I am here as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu following in his footsteps." "It fills me with pride and joy to see you, the Indian diaspora in this esteemed country, which is highly valued globally. Seeing so many Indian faces here makes me feel as if I am in an Indian state rather than in America." he said.

Stalin who left for the United States on August 29, is leading a high-level delegation, seeking investments from US companies. He is scheduled to return on September 14.

(With inputs from agencies)