After Revanth, Stalin heads to US to attract investments, meet diaspora

When it is not election time, it is time to hit foreign shores to woo investors to the state.

Following Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent trip to the US and Korea, where he went all out to draw investments into the state, it is now the turn of his Tamil Nadu counterpart, MK Stalin.

Stalin is headed for a two-week trip to the US, where he will address an investors' meet in San Francisco on August 29 and also meet the Tamil diaspora on August 31.



Third in three years

The official visit from August 27 to September 14 is aimed at spurring industrial growth in Tamil Nadu for the benefit of generations to come, Stalin, who is also the president of the DMK, said in an letter to party workers on Tuesday (August 27).

This will be his third foreign trip after assuming office as chief minister for the first time in May 2021. He had earlier visited the UAE, Spain, Singapore and other countries and inked pacts with investors.

"This trip to the US by one among you is another step in the direction towards achieving a trillion dollar economy by 2030," he said in the letter.

Encourage industrial development

"I will be speaking at an investors' meeting in San Francisco on August 29, and on August 31, I will address the Tamil diaspora. On September 2, I will leave for Chicago, and in the following 10 days I will be interacting with leaders of industries and promoters and urge them to invest for their ventures in Tamil Nadu," Stalin added.

He will also be interacting with CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. "All these efforts are being taken to encourage industrial development in the state and provide employment to the people," he added.

During the trip, he will be meeting Tamils in Chicago on September 7, the chief minister said.

Total investments

The state has attracted investments worth ₹10 lakh crore in the past three years. About 19 projects with a total investment of ₹17,616 crore were launched at the TN Investment conclave on August 21, and foundation stones were laid for 28 projects worth ₹51,157 crore, which would provide 1.06 lakh jobs in all, he said.

Due to the government's sustained efforts, direct and indirect employment has been created for 31 lakh people in the state during the past three years.

Though he is leaving for the US, he said, his thoughts will be about his motherland Tamil Nadu and he would continue to monitor the work in the state from abroad.

Earlier, Stalin visited the memorials of former chief ministers C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, and paid respects to them before leaving for the US.

(With inputs from agencies)