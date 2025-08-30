Tamil Nadu CM Stalin on week-long trip to Germany, UK for investments

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday (August 30), embarked on a week-long trip to Germany and the United Kingdom (UK) to secure industrial investments for the state. He will return home on September 8.

Speaking to reporters, Stalin said the visit’s purpose was to attract investments and sign new pacts. Stalin said after assuming office in 2021, his government has attracted Rs 10.62 lakh crore and ensured employment opportunities to several lakhs people.

"After the DMK assumed office in 2021, so far, 10.62 lakh crore investments have been attracted, 922 MoUs signed, ensuring job opportunities to 32.81 lakh persons," he told reporters, adding most projects are in the completion stage and several companies have started production. Rejecting Opposition criticism, he asserted that pacts made on investments have fructified.

When asked about whether any new parties negotiate with DMK to ally, he responded, saying that whether new parties join the DMK alliance or not, new voters are coming towards the DMK.

Commenting on vote theft allegations against the EC in Bihar, he said Tamil Nadu has the prowess to beat any conspiracies in this respect.

"What the Election Commission thinks will not happen in Bihar," he asserted.

(With agency inputs)