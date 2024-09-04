Watch: Stalin takes time out for evening bicycle ride amid busy US trip

More than 447,000 X users have viewed the video, 13,000 have liked it, and 1,800 people have commented on it.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president can be seen riding the cycle on what looked like a beach against the backdrop of a colourful sky shortly after sunset. The waterbody is likely to be Lake Michigan. He captioned the video: “Evening’s calm sets the stage for new dreams.”

Stalin was in San Fransisco, from where he left for Chicago. He posted the video of his bike ride several hours after announcing his arrival in Chicago.

Amid his ongoing US visit to shore up investments for Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin stole some time to take an evening bicycle ride, possibly in Chicago.

MoUs signed

During the ongoing visit, the Tamil Nadu government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eaton, a technology leader in power management solutions, for a Rs 200-crore R&D and engineering centre expansion in Chennai.

The state government has also inked a pact with Assurant, a provider of comprehensive risk management solutions, to set up a Global Capability Centre, the first such facility of the insurance firm in India. Both Eaton Corporation, with headquarters in Dublin (Ireland) and Beachwood (Ohio-US), and the Atlanta (US)-headquartered Assurant are Fortune 500 companies.

The agreements were signed on September 3 in Chicago and the Eaton’s expansion initiative alone is expected to provide job opportunities to 500 people, Stalin posted on X.

Promise of jobs

Days ago, the Tamil Nadu government signed an MoU, in the presence of the Chief Minister, with Google for setting up an AI (Artificial Intelligence) lab in Tamil Nadu.

Also, during the ongoing US visit of Stalin, the state government has inked pacts with leading companies, including Nokia, PayPal, Yield Engineering Systems, Microchip, Infinx, and Applied Materials, for an investment commitment of Rs 900 crore and employment of 4,100 people in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai.

Fruitful San Fransisco trip

The state has also secured a Rs 400 crore investment from US-based Ohmium International Inc.

“Another successful day in San Francisco! We’ve secured a Rs 400 crore investment from Ohmium in Chengalpattu district, creating 500 jobs. This marks a significant step in nurturing the ecosystem for green energy production and fuelling a sustainable future!” read another post by Stalin on X.

Visits to tech giants

Stalin also visited the offices of Apple, Google, and Microsoft in the US and discussed opportunities open to them for making investment and forging partnerships in Tamil Nadu.

On August 27, the CM embarked on the US tour and he is scheduled to be there till September 14 to attract investments to the state. The visit is a part of overall initiatives to achieve the goal of transforming the state into a USD one trillion economy by 2030, the government said.

(With agency inputs)