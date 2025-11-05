Vijay blasts Stalin, signals he might go solo in 2026 TN Assembly election

At the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) special general body meeting in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, actor-turned-politician Vijay unleashed a sharp attack against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his DMK government. Vijay vowed to treat the ruling party as the TVK's "first enemy" in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay blames govt for Karur stampede

The appearance marked Vijay's first in-person public outing in 38 days following the horrific Karur rally stampede that claimed 41 lives – a tragedy he vehemently blamed on the DMK government. The ruling party orchestrated a "private army" to sabotage the TVK's growth, he claimed. The Supreme Court has mandated a CBI probe into the stampede.

The TVK general body meeting unanimously passed 12 resolutions that decried the stampede as a calculated conspiracy to throttle the party's rise, and demanded stringent public safety reforms, including stricter event policing and emergency protocols. It also named Vijay the party's chief ministerial face in the 2026 poll battle, and authorised him to take key alliance decisions.

Key resolutions

Other resolutions included demanding an end to the recurring arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy, enhanced measures for women's safety in light of recent assaults like the Coimbatore gang-rape, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to prevent disenfranchisement, and adequate police protection for Vijay and TVK events.

In his speech, Vijay strongly criticised Stalin, recalling his recent Assembly speech on the Karur stampede. "Before we uproot the malicious political webs, meaningless slanders, and baseless accusations that have been spun and spread around us – all with the support of law and truth – I believe we must deliver a civilised response to the venomous address made against us in the Assembly."

Vijay accuses Stalin of ‘political malice’

Vijay painted Stalin as a “hypocrite”, mocking the chief minister's claims of disinterest in politics while indulging in "slanderous posts" against TVK. "The speeches in the Tamil Nadu Assembly...how much venom they spewed! What kind of politics is this? The people of Tamil Nadu won't be fooled," he thundered, alleging unprecedented curbs on TVK's campaign activities.

"In India, no political leader has faced such strict controls: confined to buses during rallies, forbidden from waving to crowds or even climbing atop vehicles. This is political malice from a chief minister lacking integrity and vision."



Sivaganga custodial death

The actor-politician reserved his sharpest barbs for the DMK government's handling of the controversial custodial death case of temple guard Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga district. Vijay accused the administration of a cover-up, from "hastily appointing a one-man commission only to insult it later" to staging a joint press conference with high-ranking officials to deflect blame.

"After throwing away bundles of lies and slanders, and pouring crores into appointing sharp lawyers, the DMK's farce couldn't hold up in the Supreme Court – the people know this," Vijay said.



Recounting the apex court's actions, he highlighted how justices had "poured scorn" on the government's handling of the issue. "The Supreme Court asked: The government's top officials speaking to the media – doesn't this breed suspicion of bias among the public? Only a fair inquiry can restore trust," Vijay quoted, adding that the government's lawyers had been left "speechless, maintaining silence" when pressed for answers.

‘2026 a battle between TVK, DMK’

"I didn't say this – the Supreme Court did. After 50 years in public life, for a Chief Minister to spin such filtered lies? The apex court called it out."

Vijay honoured TVK organiser Mathiazhagan, who recently faced police arrest in a case related to the Karur stampede, presenting him with a special recognition plaque amid cheers. He lauded the party man's resilience, saying it exemplified the TVK's unyielding spirit against state repression.

Vijay further narrowed the 2026 election to a bipolar battle. "I'm saying it again now: In 2026, it's only between the TVK and the DMK. This battle will intensify, but 100 per cent the victory will be ours."

‘Desperate theatrics’: DMK

DMK leaders dismissed the remarks as "desperate theatrics from a film star," with a party spokesperson urging Vijay to focus on "constructive politics" rather than "courtroom gossip."

Senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Wednesday questioned Vijay's own role in the tragedy that claimed the lives of 41 TVK supporters. "Let him first explain why he didn’t arrive at 12 pm; it seems as if he wanted people to die. He even wanted some of his own supporters, who had come to see him, to faint and die; that’s why he came at 7:30 pm. That is my charge against Vijay," Elangovan told The Federal.

He also accused the actor-politician of callous showmanship. "He thinks he has great ideas; he only wants to become chief minister. We have seen many political leaders and film personalities like that... Let him keep dreaming," he added.

Will TVK woo disgruntled AIADMK rebels?

Ending weeks of speculation, the TVK today categorically announced it would contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election independently, with founder and actor Vijay formally declared as its Chief Ministerial. The political grapevine had earlier been abuzz with talks of an alliance between the TVK and AIADMK-BJP.

Senior journalist Priyan, reacting to Vijay's speech, remarked that while AIADMK and BJP had anticipated he would go into hibernation following the Karur tragedy, Vijay emphatically signalled his star power with the comeback.

"Vijay has slammed shut the doors on any potential alliance with the BJP-AIADMK front, leaving waiting Edappadi K Palaniswami thoroughly disappointed," Priyan observed, adding that the TVK chief could now woo disgruntled AIADMK rebels like TTV Dhinakaran, O Panneerselvam, Sengottaiyan, and Sasikala to form an alliance with the TVK.

"Should such an alignment materialise, Palaniswami could find himself squeezed from both flanks, trapped in a pincer of isolation," Priyan cautioned.





