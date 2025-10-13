Karur stampede: As SC raps HC for critiquing Vijay, TVK says ‘we never fled scene’

The Supreme Court’s order to hand over the Karur stampede probe to the CBI has come as a “political relief” for TVK, which has reasserted its objection to the Madras High Court’s criticism of its leader, Vijay, while standing firm on the allegation that the DMK government had orchestrated the chaos to paralyse the September 27 rally.

SC quashes HC order, reprimands it

In a significant judicial reversal, the Supreme Court on Monday (October 13) quashed a controversial order by a single judge of the Madras High Court that had criticised Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-politician Vijay and the party over the handling of the stampede in which 41 people lost their lives.

The apex court bench termed the high court proceedings a violation of natural justice principles, as they were issued without hearing Vijay or his party representatives.

The Madras High Court order had lambasted Vijay for allegedly “disappearing” when the stampede was unfolding, while questioning his leadership qualities.

Also read: Supreme Court orders CBI probe into Karur stampede



The Supreme Court set aside these observations, providing what TVK leaders described as much-needed “political respite” for their chief. Additionally, the apex court reprimanded the Madras High Court for overstepping its jurisdiction by entertaining a petition that fell under the Madurai bench's purview.

Vijay arrived on time: TVK gen secy

Emerging from the Supreme Court premises in Delhi, TVK general secretary Adhav Arjuna expressed profound relief mixed with outrage.

“We've endured excruciating days," he said, recounting the party's gruelling Tamil Nadu tour that faced no hurdles elsewhere but a "premeditated attack" in Karur.

Dismissing claims of Vijay's tardiness, Arjuna clarified: "The allotted time was from 3 pm to 10 pm, which the DMK concealed for political gain. Vijay arrived on time. At the Karur border, local police welcomed us. It is unheard of in any other district."

‘Police treated cadres like terrorists’

He alleged police coerced the party to conduct the rally at a designated spot and unleashed a lathi charge on party cadres. He said Vijay personally distributed water to thirsty supporters and made way for an ambulance.

Also read: Why Vijay's TVK opposes state-run SIT probe into Karur stampede



"Unnecessarily, lathi charges were unleashed on our cadre, treating them like terrorists. We didn't flee Karur. Police denied entry fearing riots," Arjuna said, accusing the ruling DMK of orchestrating the crackdown to "paralyse" TVK.

TVK suspects DMK hand in HC critique

“We suspect DMK's hand behind the high court judge's unsolicited critique of our leader's leadership and political entry. It is unprecedented in the history of the Madras High Court. The petition was filed, investigated, and a scathing verdict delivered on day one, shocking us," he said.

Senior journalist Shyam said the Supreme Court order was a "setback" for the Madras High Court. "Issuing an order against Vijay without hearing him is procedural overreach. The specific criticisms remain unclear to date," he said.

Retired Madras High Court judge Vallinayagam praised the Supreme Court's directive for a CBI probe, monitored by a committee under a retired judge. "This is exemplary. The case intertwines politics, humanitarian concerns, and the right to a fair investigation," he observed.

Also read: Vijay reaches out to Karur stampede victims' families through video calls



TVK not absolved of wrongdoing: DMK

DMK's legal spokesperson, advocate Saravanan, dismissed any "backlash" for his party. "How is the high court's procedural lapse our concern? That's on them. The probe mechanism has changed, but the court hasn't absolved TVK of wrongdoing. CBI inquiries undermine state autonomy—that's why we oppose them. Now, Vijay and TVK will likely fall under BJP's influence," he quipped.

AIADMK MP Inbadurai hailed the verdict as "justice restored," labelling it a "massive blow" to the Tamil Nadu government. "The DMK fought tooth and nail against CBI involvement. This ruling exposes the Supreme Court's distrust in the state police's probe," he asserted.

The ruling not only reinstates procedural fairness but reignites debates on political vendettas in Tamil Nadu's charged electoral landscape, with TVK's momentum potentially bolstered ahead of future polls.