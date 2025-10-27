Vijay meets kin of Karur stampede victims, said to have broken down

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Monday (October 27) met the grieving families of 37 victims killed in the Karur stampede exactly a month ago. The private meeting was held at a resort close to Chennai, and no media persons were allowed.

Sources present at the venue told The Federal that a visibly emotional Vijay broke down, fell at the families' feet, and pledged support, be it jobs or education, or funds for marriages. "I will stand as one of your own," he is said to have told the families.

The stampede occurred on September 27 during TVK's rally in Karur, claiming 41 lives, including women and children who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar-turned-politician.

Vijay says ‘forgive me’

On Monday, over 30 families made the journey from Karur to Mamallapuram, their travel and stay arranged by TVK volunteers. A total of 46 rooms were booked at the hotel from October 26, it is said.

Vijay spent more than 30 minutes with each family, listening intently and sharing their sorrow, said sources. "Forgive me for bringing you here," he apparently said. Falling on his knees before them, he sought forgiveness for their losses, saying, "Your grief is something I can never make up for."

As per party sources, one bereaved father, who lost two children in the tragedy, recounted the poignant moment. "Vijay sir spoke to us for over half an hour. He cried as he held us, asking what we needed. I told him nothing could replace my children, who died just trying to see him. But he fulfilled my one wish – a photo of him holding their picture, something I'd requested over a video call," the grieving father apparently said.

DMK ‘tried’ to stop families

Top sources in the TVK claimed that the DMK sought to prevent the family members from coming to Chennai, even offering cash lures. "Local DMK leaders approached us," one relative is said to have alleged. "They said we'd regret attending the meeting with Vijay."

There were reports of Vijay's earlier attempts to visit the grieving families in Karur, but they were cancelled for various reasons. Vijay's latest choice of venue – a serene beachside resort far from Karur – has reignited debates about his political playbook.

Like the late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, whom he idolises, Vijay opted for a "controlled environment" over a direct visit to the disaster site, say political observers.

DMK criticises Vijay

Jayalalithaa, another actor-turned-icon, often extended condolences from afar – through hospitals or official missives – preserving an aura of disciplined charisma that blended distance with dramatisation. However, Jayalalithaa enjoyed support with the masses and emanated charisma when she took up this approach, while Vijay is still in the early stage of his political career, his 'final' film Jananayagan set to be released next year.

Critics also point out that unlike DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's grassroots ideology, Vijay's style is "star-driven".

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said: "The affected people are meeting Vijay today because they are coming to his place. Vijay has no courtesy to go to their houses and inquire about them and pacify them. Vijay's politics is different. He wants to do politics from home and does not want to go to the people."

Elangovan also said that Vijay needs to take responsibility for the stampede, claiming his delay in coming to the public rally was the reason for the deaths.

A senior TVK leader told The Federal that the party is geared up to kickstart its organisational activities in earnest. Vijay's meeting with the kin of victims may provide the closure the party needs before it takes its next political steps.