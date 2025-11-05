TVK authorises Vijay to make key calls on alliance for 2026 TN polls

A special general council meeting of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Wednesday (November 5) authorised party chief Vijay to make key decisions on alliance formations for the Assembly elections in the state next year.

Vijay was also formally announced as the party's chief ministerial candidate at the meeting, held at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram.

During the meeting, the party also adopted 11 other resolutions following observance of a two-minute silence for the people who died in the stampede at Karur.

TVK adopts 12 resolutions

At the meeting, the party adopted 12 resolutions, including naming Vijay as the chief ministerial candidate. Vijay is "the CM candidate, loved by all sections of people. Under his leadership, will face the 2026 polls and authorise him to take all decisions regarding electoral alliances," the resolution said.

Other resolutions focused on issues including recurring arrests of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan navy, women's safety in the state – the latest sexual assault of a woman in Coimbatore was highlighted – and the SIR of electoral rolls. The party demanded that the SIR of the electoral rolls be halted.

'Ground situation favourable'

One of the resolutions demanded adequate police protection for Vijay and the public at TVK party events.

Vijay had convened the meeting to take future decisions regarding the party, asserting that the "ground situation is favourable to us."

TVK has announced contesting the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, and the actor has been very critical of the ruling DMK in the state.

Tribute to stampede victims

At the meeting, which came over a month after 41 people died in a stampede at the party's Karur rally on September 27, TVK members observed a two-minute silence for the deceased victims.

(With inputs from agencies)