CBI denies any raid at TVK office; seeks Karur stampede footage

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Monday (November 3) clarified that no raids or interrogations were conducted at the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) party head office in Pannaiyur, Chennai.

Instead, an officer visited the premises to serve a formal notice, asking for any available video recordings and CCTV footage related to the tragic Karur stampede at the TVK rally that had claimed 41 lives last month.

CBI probe

The clarification comes amid a CBI probe into the September 27 stampede in Velusamypuram, Karur district, which occurred during a massive TVK rally addressed by party leader and actor-turned politician Vijay.

The incident, one of the deadliest crowd tragedies in Tamil Nadu's recent history, triggered widespread outrage and prompted the Supreme Court to transfer the probe from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the state government to the CBI on October 13.

The federal probe agency formally assumed charge on October 16, inheriting over 1,000 pages of documents from the SIT.

Not a full-fledged raid

"Some sections of the media have misrepresented the routine service of a notice as a full-fledged raid," a CBI source told The Federal, adding that the visit was procedural and limited to gathering potential evidence.

No personnel from the TVK office were detained or questioned on site, and the agency denied any ongoing operations at the location. The CBI probe involves collecting multimedia evidence, including footage from nearby petrol bunks and grocery shops in Karur, to reconstruct the sequence of events, added the source.

Laser mapping

Incidentally, the CBI personnel are also using cutting-edge technology to dissect the stampede's causes.

A 12-member team, led by Superintendent of Police Praveen Kumar, conducted an on-site inspection at the tragedy spot on October 31, utilising a high-precision Focus Laser Scanning Solution, a 3D mapping tool, to recreate the area's geography and crowd dynamics. Traffic was briefly restricted during the exercise, with state police officers to assist them.

Complementing this tech-driven approach, the agency has also ramped up human intelligence gathering.

CBI Inspector Manoharan interrogated Karur City Police Inspector Manivannan for over two hours on Thursday (October 30), probing the permissions granted for the event, communication lapses with superiors, and coordination, or lack thereof, with rally organisers. Manivannan, who had approved the gathering under Karur Town Police jurisdiction, faced pointed questions on crowd control measures and safety protocols.

Individuals summoned for inquiry

Officers have also questioned local residents, shopkeepers, tea stall operators, and even employees from a nearby software company where the crush unfolded.

On Friday (October 31), four individuals from Velusamypuram, including direct eyewitnesses, were summoned to the CBI's temporary camp office in Karur for detailed depositions. The focus remains on identifying negligence in the course of event planning, mobilisation of people by TVK's Thamizhaga Rashtriya Peravai wing and the on-ground enforcement of safety measures.

In a significant escalation, the CBI has issued summons to 306 individuals for questioning, underscoring the probe's expansive scope.

This list includes grieving family members of the deceased and injured. Over 60 people were hurt in the melee, as well as key TVK functionaries responsible for the turnout of people for the rally. The summons aim to trace accountability across the chain of command, from grassroots mobilisation to high-level permissions.

Leaving no stone unturned

The investigation, overseen by retired Supreme Court Justice Ajay Rastogi and Additional Directors General of Police Sonal Mishra and Sumit Saran, has already measured the site's crowd capacity against safety norms, revealing potential violations.

"We are leaving no stone unturned to pinpoint lapses at every level," a senior CBI official told The Federal, highlighting the need for forensic and technical analyses of collected footage in the days ahead.

Further inquiries are slated to be held at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur, where investigators plan to verify internal instructions issued prior to the rally. This could include reviewing party communications and logistical decisions that may have contributed to the overcrowding.