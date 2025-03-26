EPS-Shah meet ignites speculations of revival in BJP-AIADMK ties in TN

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS)’s visit to Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday (March 25), has ignited speculations of a potential resurrection of the alliance between the Dravidian party and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Notably, the meeting occurred just a few hours after Tamil Maanila Congress leader GK Vasan met Shah in Delhi. Vasan, who has been pushing for an AIADMK-BJP alliance for the past year, has been a key figure in mediating between the two parties, adding further weight to the speculation of a possible reconciliation.

Accompanied by senior AIADMK leader and former minister SP Velumani, EPS’s visit comes at a time of heightened political tension in the state, with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections behind and the 2026 Assembly polls looming on the horizon.

Political undertones

EPS’s “strategic” visit to the capital follows a series of discussions with AIADMK district secretaries in Chennai, hinting at a concerted effort to fortify the party’s vision and plans ahead of the polls. Sources say that EPS arrived at Shah’s residence on Krishna Menon Road armed with documents detailing law and order concerns in Tamil Nadu, which he is expected to present to the Union home minister.

Additionally, EPS, the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, is likely to demand action against the ruling DMK government concerning the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor case, a politically charged issue that has been a focal point of contention in the state.

EPS, of late, has been vocal about alleged corruption in TASMAC, urging the DMK to face the accusations legally and questioning the latter’s alleged resistance to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe, and suggesting that such reluctance indicates guilt.

AIADMK presence in Delhi

During his visit, EPS also took time to visit the newly-built AIADMK office in Delhi, a move that underscores the party’s intent to strengthen its presence in the national capital. The visit to the new office and the inclusion of senior leaders like Velumani and Munusamy suggest that the AIADMK is not only looking to mend ties with the BJP, but also to project a united front as it navigates the complex political landscape ahead of the 2026 elections.

According to sources familiar with the meeting, four key points were discussed between EPS and Shah. The AIADMK reportedly first raised concerns about the continuation of K Annamalai as the Tamil Nadu head of the BJP.

Annamalai issue

The AIADMK has reportedly demanded Annamalai’s removal, citing his past criticism of the party’s iconic leader J Jayalalithaa – a factor that played a major role in the breakdown of their alliance in 2023.

KC Karuppannan, a senior AIADMK leader, had previously stated in September 2023 that Annamalai’s remarks against Jayalalithaa were intolerable, leading to the AIADMK’s withdrawal from the NDA at the time. This issue remains a sticking point, and the AIADMK is keen to ensure that any alliance moving forward does not involve Annamalai in a leadership role in Tamil Nadu.

Expelled figures

The second point of discussion revolved around internal AIADMK dynamics, with EPS seeking clarity on the roles of expelled leaders like O Panneerselvam (OPS), VK Sasikala, and TTV Dhinakaran. The AIADMK leadership wants to ensure that any alliance with the BJP does not involve these figures, who have been at odds with EPS’s faction. Sasikala and Dhinakaran, in particular, have expressed willingness to re-join the AIADMK or its alliance in the past, but their return remains a contentious issue within the party. The EPS faction is determined to maintain control and avoid any power-sharing arrangements that could dilute its authority.

Strategy against DMK

The third point focused on strategising against the DMK government. The AIADMK and BJP discussed potential assignments to weaken the DMK’s position, including leveraging central agencies like the ED to intensify probes into the TASMAC liquor case and other alleged corruption scandals. The AIADMK is keen to use the Centre’s support to mount a strong offensive against the DMK, particularly on issues like law and order, which EPS has highlighted as a major concern in Tamil Nadu. This collaborative strategy aims to capitalise on public discontent with the DMK’s governance, especially in light of the historical trend where the party has struggled to secure consecutive terms.

Two Leaves symbol

The fourth point, as per sources, involved a discussion on the politically sensitive ‘Two Leaves’ symbol case. EPS is said to have raised concerns about ensuring that the symbol, which has been a cornerstone of AIADMK’s identity, remains securely with his faction, especially in the context of a potential alliance with the BJP.

The ‘Two Leaves’ symbol has been a subject of legal battles in the past, with the Election Commission and courts, including the Supreme Court, affirming its allocation to EPS’s faction in 2019 and 2024. However, with the possibility of a broader alliance, EPS likely sought assurances from Shah to prevent any political interference that could reopen the symbol dispute, particularly involving rival factions like those led by OPS, Sasikala, or Dhinakaran.

Cautious approach

The timing of the meeting is significant, as it follows EPS’s recent statements, expressing confidence in forming a strong alliance to defeat the DMK. EPS emphasised that his party would consider partnering with any group committed to ousting the “anti-people” DMK, provided they accept AIADMK’s leadership. The AIADMK’s earlier dismissal of alliance speculations with the BJP indicates a cautious approach, likely due to past tensions with Annamalai, who has been vocal about his mission to position the BJP as a major player in Tamil Nadu politics.

Stalin’s jab

Taking a jibe at EPS’ Delhi visit, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said he should speak about the state’s two-language policy with whoever he is meeting in the national capital.

“We know whom he is going to meet in Delhi. He should talk about our two-language policy with him at Delhi,” Stalin remarked, referring to Tamil Nadu’s long-standing policy of promoting Tamil and English, which contrasts with the central government’s push for a three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Stalin’s comments reflect the DMK’s consistent opposition to what they perceive as “Hindi imposition” by the Centre, a stance that has historical roots in the state’s anti-Hindi agitations.

The DMK, under Stalin’s leadership, has been grappling with multiple challenges, including allegations of corruption in the TASMAC liquor case and tensions with the Centre over issues like the NEP and the proposed delimitation of constituencies, which the DMK views as detrimental to Tamil Nadu’s interests.

BJP’s invitation signals political realignments

Adding intrigue to the day’s developments, Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai publicly extended an open invitation to potential allies to join forces against the DMK, hinting at a reconciliatory gesture towards the AIADMK. When addressing media persons, Annamalai emphasised the strength of the BJP and the NDA, stating, “The BJP continues to be strong. The current NDA continues to be strong. Our doors and windows are always open for any leader to come and join the NDA to strengthen it... Anybody joining us with the only aim of dethroning DMK, everybody is welcome.”

His remarks, made on the same day as EPS’s meeting with Shah, are being interpreted as a direct signal to the AIADMK, indicating the BJP’s willingness to mend ties and form a united front against the DMK.

TASMAC case, language debate

The meeting between EPS and Shah also comes against the backdrop of the politically charged TASMAC liquor case, with allegations of corruption pointing towards the DMK, and the persisting ideological divide over the language policy in Tamil Nadu. The BJP, led by Annamalai, has framed the TASMAC case as “proof of DMK’s corruption,” with allegations that state minister Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the ED last year in a money laundering probe, is the “kingpin” behind the scam. The DMK has rubbished the allegations, with Balaji asserting that all TASMAC purchases and supply orders are based on transparent procurement calculations. But a senior DMK leader said: the BJP is using central agencies like the ED for “disruption and coercion,” a tactic they claim has been employed against the DMK in the past.

Political analyst Ravindran Duraisamy commented, "The evolving dynamics suggest a potential revival of a BJP-AIADMK coalition, amidst the DMK’s strong resistance to language policies and corruption allegations. A reunited AIADMK-BJP front for the Tamil Nadu elections could pose a significant challenge to the DMK, which has not secured consecutive terms since 1971."

Historically, Tamil Nadu has witnessed a consistent alternation of power between the DMK and AIADMK, with the DMK’s last back-to-back term concluding in 1971 under M Karunanidhi’s leadership.

However, the AIADMK has not issued an official statement regarding the meeting, which lasted over an hour. EPS is expected to address media persons on Wednesday (March 26) and is likely to provide details about Tuesday’s discussions.