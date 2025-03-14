EPS slams ‘empty budget’ as AIADMK, BJP walk out of TN Assembly

The Tamil Nadu Assembly descended into turmoil on Friday (March 14) as the 2025-26 Budget Session commenced with intense face-off between the ruling DMK and the Opposition.

The Opposition parties, AIADMK and BJP, resorted to dramatic walkouts, flaying the DMK government’s budget as an “empty endeavour” plagued by unmet commitments, escalating debt, and purported financial scandals, including a ₹1,000 crore scam involving TASMAC. The decision to replace the rupee symbol with a Tamil letter further incited the Opposition’s anger, transforming the session into a contentious political arena.



Also read: TN Budget: FM allots ₹21,906 crore to health dept; ₹31 crore for HPV shots for girls

On confrontational path

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan set a confrontational tone by accusing the DMK of jeopardising national integrity through the substitution of the rupee symbol (₹) with the Tamil letter ‘roo’ in the budget logo. “This act not only dismisses a symbol created by a Tamilian and recognised throughout India, but it also poses a threat to national unity,” she stated following her party's walkout.

Srinivasan also pointed to an ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into a ₹1,000 crore liquor scandal associated with the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). She had submitted a request to Assembly Speaker M Appavu to address this matter, but its dismissal led to the BJP’s walkout from the session.

Flayed for mounting debt

AIADMK chief and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) reiterated his criticism of the budget, terming it an “empty” document. In a media briefing following a walkout, EPS remarked, “There has been no change. The chief minister criticised us for increasing debt, yet the DMK has accumulated more debt than we ever did. This budget is quite ordinary, lacking any new initiatives—merely empty declarations.”



Also read: TN Budget: Can TN continue welfare schemes amid rising debt and Centre's cold-shoulder?

He highlighted unfulfilled promises from the 2021 manifesto, such as the implementation of a monthly electricity billing system, reduction in LPG taxes, and the annual acquisition of 5,000 new buses. “They pledged to fill 3.5 lakh government positions, but only 57,000 have been filled in four years,” he asserted.

EPS also raised concerns regarding the DMK’s financial management. “While we observe positive revenue growth, debt continues to rise. Where are these funds being allocated? Are they lining someone’s pockets? It is easy to incur debt and govern, but what measures has the DMK taken to mitigate this debt,” he questioned directly.

Targets DMK over TASMAC scam

Addressing the TASMAC scandal, he stated, “Reports indicate that the ED has uncovered fraud exceeding ₹1,000 crore. As the investigation unfolds, corruption amounting to nearly ₹40,000 crore may have occurred through TASMAC. Yet, the government remains silent. This has compelled us to demand in the legislature that the DMK accept moral responsibility and resign.”

Stating that the DMK was a part of the previous UPA regime, he questioned as why the party did not advocate for the transfer of education from the concurrent list to the state list. “They have had the opportunity, yet there has been no action—only empty words,” he added.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai supported EPS’ views, accusing the DMK of evading responsibility. “The DMK government is attempting to be clever to obscure real issues, but the public is more astute—they will not accept this hollow budget,” he stated. He claimed that Tamil Nadu misappropriates central funds and suggested that the ‘roo’ symbol was a tactic to distract from the TASMAC scandal. “They aim to conceal the ₹1,000 crore fraud with distractions, but the truth will emerge,” he cautioned.



Also read: ED ‘unravels’ Rs 1,000-crore liquor scam in TN, confirms The Federal story

Pro-people budget, says DMK

Meanwhile, the DMK led by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented its fifth budget, which is projected at approximately ₹3.5 lakh crore. This budget seeks to strike a balance between welfare and economic growth amidst growing concerns over debt.

A senior DMK office-bearer defended the Tamil symbol as a cultural affirmation rather than a national insult and dismissed the corruption allegations as unfounded. “This is a budget focused on the people. The AIADMK and the BJP are engaging in theatrics to evade discussion,” the office-bearer argued, emphasising the increased allocations for education and healthcare. However, the Opposition remained steadfast, dubbing these as mere recycled promises. Reports also suggested that Opposition parties, including AIADMK and BJP, intend to raise the TASMAC scandal during the Assembly session tomorrow.