DMK’s anti-graft pledge falls flat; little action against AIADMK in 4 years

When it returned to power in Tamil Nadu in 2021, the DMK had made lofty pledges to address corruption allegedly perpetrated by the previous AIADMK regime. However, in the past four years, no visible action has been taken against prominent AIADMK figures, drawing criticism from observers and activists.

DMK chief MK Stalin consistently accused the AIADMK government of widespread corruption during his election campaign. Even after taking office as chief minister, he would frequently use the slogan “Commission, Corruption, Collection” to underscore the alleged wrongdoings.

The DMK’s election manifesto promised to investigate these allegations and bring those responsible to justice. However, to date, there has been minimal concrete progress on that promise. No arrests have been made or charges slapped on key AIADMK figures.

Top AIADMK leaders faced allegations

The AIADMK leaders who faced the barrage of corruption allegations included then chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS), and ministers such as SP Velumani and C Vijayabaskar. The DMK had even presented the allegations to the Governor and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

These allegations included corruption in tender allocations, the public distribution system (PDS), highway projects, and the accumulation of disproportionate assets. Stalin had then claimed that, despite evidence, the DVAC took no action against the AIADMK administration, which led the DMK to escalate the issue to the Governor.

However, the action never came, not even when the DMK assumed power.

Why no action?

So, why this perceived lack of action? For one thing, the DMK government may have encountered difficulties in converting allegations into legally actionable cases. Investigations conducted by agencies such as the DVAC necessitate substantial evidence to file charge sheets and achieve convictions, a process that can be protracted, particularly in high-profile political cases where legal defences are formidable.

For example, while the DVAC did file charge sheets against former AIADMK ministers KP Anbalagan and C Vijayabaskar in May 2023 for disproportionate assets, these cases had been dragging on since the time the AIADMK was at the helm in the state. The cases were in fact accelerated by judicial intervention — such as the Madras High Court’s directive in 2022 — rather than through proactive measures by the DMK.

The DMK has claimed now and then that investigations are still in progress and that they are dedicated to establishing a corruption-free government. As proof of their commitment, they have pointed to initial inquiries in cases such as the coal import scandal involving the Adani Group.

The sluggish pace of these proceedings has invited allegations that the DMK’s anti-corruption efforts are more of a political strategy to garner votes rather than a sincere pursuit of justice.

List of corruption cases against AIADMK leaders

SP Velumani: Four FIRs have been registered against him, which include allegations of (1) disproportionate assets, (2) irregularities in the LED project, (3) issues related to the Smart City project at Chennai Corporation, and (4) the Chennai-Coimbatore tender scam. Charge sheets have not yet been filed in any of these cases.

KP Anbalagan and C Vijayabaskar: FIRs have been filed, and charge sheets have been submitted concerning disproportionate assets, with developments occurring in May 2023 following prior judicial orders.

MR Vijayabaskar, KC Veeramani, and Kamaraj: FIRs have been lodged for disproportionate assets, but charge sheets are still pending.

Vaithilingam: Two FIRs have been filed against him, which include (1) a bribery case involving Shriram Properties and (2) allegations of disproportionate assets; charge sheets are yet to be submitted.

MLA Amman Arjun: An FIR has been filed for disproportionate assets, with the charge sheet still pending.

Sathyanarayanan: An FIR has been registered for disproportionate assets, and the charge sheet is yet to be filed.

KPP Bhaskar: An FIR has been filed for disproportionate assets, with the charge sheet still pending.

Criticism from anti-corruption advocates

Jayaraman Venkatesan of the non-profit Arappor Iyakkam has expressed strong disapproval of the DMK government’s approach to handling corruption cases, emphasizing the considerable delays in obtaining necessary approvals from both the government and the Governor for prosecutions in prominent instances.

“The delays in approvals are excessive, particularly in cases involving tenders where officials are implicated. It appears that the DMK government is attempting to protect corrupt officials,” he remarked.

Regarding the Vaithilingam case, the organization has claimed that private entities are pressuring the government to impede progress. Additionally, the NGO referred to the Adani coal import scandal and irregularities in power purchases by the AIADMK administration to assert that the DMK has demonstrated a lack of intent to investigate these issues.

Concerning OPS’s case of disproportionate assets, no FIR was ever filed. Jayaraman further noted, “The DVAC has been instructed not to file any FIRs without a court order, as the Enforcement Directorate is intervening in all FIRs. I spoke with the DGP of DVAC, who indicated that around 22 cases are under investigation, with some submitted to the government for approval, but the progress remains excruciatingly slow.”

He also criticized the Lokayukta, which was promised as an independent anti-corruption entity in the DMK manifesto. He labelled it a “paper tiger”, devoid of genuine authority, thereby highlighting the lack of independence in DVAC operations, contrary to the assurances made during the campaign.