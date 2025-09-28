Stampede at Vijay's Karur rally: All you need to know

What exactly happened at Karur?

A massive crowd gathered for a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, addressed by actor-turned-politician Vijay under his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The rally was held in Velusamypuram, which lies along the Karur–Erode Highway. The stampede occurred at 7:30 pm, when Vijay was delivering his trademark speech, punctuated with sharp and witty dialogues. According to a report, over 50,000 people attended an event where the expected number was around 10,000. Earlier in the day, he was in Namakkal, a town widely known as poultry capital.

The crowd, mostly drawn to Vijay's huge stardom, swelled and soon got out of control. Vijay appealed for calm and stopped his speech abruptly, but then it was too late. As more people trickled in, congestion and chaos increased at entry points and within the rally ground. Many were crushed, trampled, or unable to keep their balance.

Rescue teams, ambulances, local police, health staff, and officials were rushed to the site. There are multiple versions about the sequence of events and what exactly happened is not clear yet. There are also reports that the trigger was when some people fell into a septic tank. As per the latest information, at least 42 people, including 16 women and 8 children, were killed, and scores were injured.

Where is Karur?

Karur is around 380 km away from Chennai. Velusamypuram, where the rally was held, is on the Karur–Erode highway, a key regional road connecting Karur with Erode. Reports indicate that the site was chosen after the police rejected the original request for another venue, whuch was congested. The event was intended to be one of the high points of Vijay's political campaign tour ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. It is a textile and manufacturing hub as well. It is not clear yet what time Vijay reached the venue and his subsequent events.





Who is Vijay and why is he taking out mass rallies?

Actor Vijay formally launched his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in early 2024, positioning it as a force ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. His decision marked a dramatic shift from cinema to politics, tapping into his massive fan base built over decades as one of Kollywood’s biggest stars. Since its launch, TVK has organised a series of high-profile rallies across the state, each drawing massive crowds. Vijay’s first major conference was held in Vikravandi, Villupuram district, in October 2024. This was followed by a state conference in Madurai in August 2025, which cemented his political intentions and tested his grassroots reach. And in September 2025, he addressed a massive gathering in Trichy, his first official political rally/ebent. Then he took out another huge election rally in Nagapattinam. The third one was in Karur, where over 40 people were killed in the stampede.

What did Vijay say after the stampede?

Vijay, who did not meet media at Tiruchirappalli and Chennai airports following the stampede, took to 'X' to respond to the fatal incident. "My heart has broken, I am in unbearable, inexplicable pain and grief, " he said. The actor added he prayed for speedy recovery of those being treated in hospitals. He extended his sympathies to the families of "my dear brothers and sisters killed in Karur."

Were Vijay's rallies poorly prepared and managed?

Despite the high drama and star power that Vijay brings to his political rallies, a recurring pattern has emerged: these mass gatherings appear to be poorly prepared, lacking basic infrastructure and crowd-management systems. Heat, dehydration, and long wait times: At his recent rally in Trichy, thousands had gathered well before the scheduled start, braving blistering sun and soaring temperatures. With no adequate shade or water, many fainted while waiting hours for Vijay’s arrival. Reports said that for many rallies, Vijay arrived late, adding to the confusion and chaos. In Trichy, Vijay’s convoy took more than five hours to travel just 8 km from the airport to the rally site, as supporters flooded the streets, choking traffic and bringing the city to a standstill. At another rally, fans climbed fences, trees, and even one another to catch a glimpse of Vijay — overwhelming whatever security was in place and turning the gathering into a frenzy.

What is Centre's response?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin to take stock of the situation and assured them of all possible central assistance to deal with the situation. The Union Home Ministry also sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government on the incident. In its communication to the Tamil Nadu government, the Home Ministry asked it to provide details about the situation leading to the stampede and the steps taken for the rescue and treatment of the victims. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief, while Shah expressed "deep pain" over the loss of lives in the incident.

What is state's response?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin described the Karur tragedy as a “heart-wrenching blow to all our hearts”. In an official statement, Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh compensation per deceased family from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund and the formation of a high-level inquiry commission to probe the incident. Those undergoing intensive care in hospitals will receive Rs 1 lakh each. The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to provide specialised medical treatment to all those admitted to hospital. He also designated School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to accelerate medical arrangements on the ground. Additionally, Collectors from Trichy, Salem, and Dindigul districts, along with medical teams, have been rushed to Karur.

Has a probe been ordered?

The Tamil Nadu govt announced the immediate constitution of a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, a former Madras High Court judge, to conduct a thorough probe into the circumstances of the tragedy and submit a report to the state administration. Stalin has already left for Karur late Saturday night.

What political parties are saying

Not surprisingly, mudslinging has begun soon after the Karur tragedy. The DMK accused Vijay and TVK of “criminal negligence,” alleging that delays were intentionally engineered to maximise crowd size. BJP’s former state president K Annamalai slammed the administration for “extreme carelessness” and demanded strict action.

Is there any foul play?

A woman wing functionary of TVK alleged that a sudden power cut led to the chaos and the subsequent stampede. The woman, who identified herself as part of TVK's women's wing, alleged that the abrupt blackout during Vijay's speech caused widespread panic and a desperate rush toward the stage.

