Vijay rally in Karur: 31 killed in stampede-like situation
The crowd swelled and became uncontrollable even as Vijay was addressing the gathering
At least 31 people, including children, died following a stampede-like situation during a rally of actor-politician Vijay in Karur on Saturday (September 27). Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed the deaths, saying at least nine were men, 16 women, and 6 were children.
The incident occurred as thousands thronged the venue, leading to severe overcrowding and chaos. Over 30 others were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals, with unconfirmed reports suggesting the toll could be high.
Govt confirms deaths
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian attributed the deaths to overcrowding and chaos as thousands of enthusiastic supporters surged forward to catch a glimpse of Vijay during his address. "The situation spiralled out of control amid the massive turnout, leading to fainting spells and a stampede that trapped several attendees," a hospital official said.
The rally, part of Vijay's statewide campaign push ahead of upcoming elections, was abruptly halted as cries of "police, please help!" echoed through the venue. Videos circulating online showed Vijay pausing his speech to distribute water bottles to his supporters.
Chief Minister MK Stalin said he was ''worried about reports" emerging from Karur.
In a statement posted on social media, he directed immediate medical aid for those admitted to hospitals in the stampede. "I have instructed former Minister Senthil Balaji, Health Minister Ma.Subramanian, and the district collector to ensure urgent treatment for the affected public," Stalin said.
He said he was coordinating with Trichy District Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi for wartime-level assistance from the neighbouring region and urged Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) to expedite measures to stabilise the situation on the ground.
Leaders from rival parties, including AIADMK and DMK, rushed to the hospitals to support the injured and families of the deceased.
Live Updates
- 27 Sept 2025 9:24 PM IST
'Shocking and distressing': Palaniswami on tragedy in Karur
"The news that more than 29 people lost their lives and several others fainted and are receiving treatment in the hospital due to the crowd chaos during the campaign meeting of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam party held in Karur, where its leader Vijay spoke, is both shocking and distressing. I express my deepest condolences and regret to the families of those who lost their lives.
"On behalf of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, I have instructed former Minister Mr. @OfficeofminMRV to personally visit the government hospital and provide assistance to those admitted there. Furthermore, as per my instructions, due to the heavy crowd in the hospital area, @AIADMKOfficial volunteers have formed a human chain and are coordinating to provide appropriate assistance to those receiving treatment.
"I urge the Tamil Nadu government to immediately take necessary measures to ensure proper treatment for those admitted to the hospital and to provide appropriate compensation to the families of the deceased," AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami wrote in Tamil on X.
- 27 Sept 2025 9:19 PM IST
CM Stalin requests public to cooperate, sends ministers to Karur
"The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have instructed former minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Hon’ble Minister @Subramanian_Ma, as well as the District Collector, to ensure that immediate medical treatment is provided to the public who fainted and were admitted to the hospital after being caught in the crowd. I have also directed the Minister from the neighboring Tiruchirappalli district, @Anbil_Mahesh , to extend all necessary assistance on a war footing. In addition, I have spoken to the ADGP to take swift action to bring the situation under control there. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police (sic)," TN CM MK Stalin wrote on X in Tamil.
- 27 Sept 2025 9:17 PM IST
Ambulance takes fainted persons to hospital
Fainted persons rushed to hospital.
- 27 Sept 2025 9:16 PM IST
Senthil Balaji rushes to hospital
Watch: Senthil Balaji heads to Karur to meet the injured and families of those who lost their lives.
- 27 Sept 2025 9:14 PM IST
Heart-rending scenes unfold at Karur govt hospital
Heart-rending scenes unfold at Karur govt hospital, kin of those who fainted and are feared dead cry inconsolably.
- 27 Sept 2025 9:13 PM IST
6 children among 31 dead
The victims — nine men, 16 women, and six children — were all declared brought dead upon arrival at local hospitals, highlighting the severity of the chaos that unfolded under the scorching afternoon sun.
- 27 Sept 2025 9:12 PM IST
31 dead, says TN Health Minister
The number of persons injured, and feared dead after fainting at TVK chief Vijay's Karur rally under stampede-like circumstances is on the rise. Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramanian said 31 people have died.