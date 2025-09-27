Vijay rally in Karur: 31 killed in stampede-like situation

At least 31 people, including children, died following a stampede-like situation during a rally of actor-politician Vijay in Karur on Saturday (September 27). Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed the deaths, saying at least nine were men, 16 women, and 6 were children.

The incident occurred as thousands thronged the venue, leading to severe overcrowding and chaos. Over 30 others were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals, with unconfirmed reports suggesting the toll could be high.

Govt confirms deaths

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian attributed the deaths to overcrowding and chaos as thousands of enthusiastic supporters surged forward to catch a glimpse of Vijay during his address. "The situation spiralled out of control amid the massive turnout, leading to fainting spells and a stampede that trapped several attendees," a hospital official said.

The rally, part of Vijay's statewide campaign push ahead of upcoming elections, was abruptly halted as cries of "police, please help!" echoed through the venue. Videos circulating online showed Vijay pausing his speech to distribute water bottles to his supporters.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said he was ''worried about reports" emerging from Karur.

In a statement posted on social media, he directed immediate medical aid for those admitted to hospitals in the stampede. "I have instructed former Minister Senthil Balaji, Health Minister Ma.Subramanian, and the district collector to ensure urgent treatment for the affected public," Stalin said.

He said he was coordinating with Trichy District Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi for wartime-level assistance from the neighbouring region and urged Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) to expedite measures to stabilise the situation on the ground.

Leaders from rival parties, including AIADMK and DMK, rushed to the hospitals to support the injured and families of the deceased.