Vijay's Karur rally: Sudden power cut led to stampede, alleges TVK functionary

A woman wing functionary of Vijay's TVK has alleged that a sudden power cut led to the chaos and the subsequent stampede which claimed at least over 30 lives, including three children.

The woman, who identified herself as part of TVK's women's wing, alleged that the abrupt blackout during Vijay's speech caused widespread panic and a desperate rush toward the stage.

Speaking to a Puthiyathalaimurai TV reporter from inside a hospital ward amid the wail of grieving families, the functionary described the sequence of events that led to the deadly stampede.

"Everyone was standing far away... then they cut the power suddenly. Because of that, they couldn't hear what he (Vijay) was saying... so everyone started moving forward, thinking if they went ahead, they could hear what he was saying," she recounted, her voice trembling as she accompanied fainted victims in an ambulance to the hospital.