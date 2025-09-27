Vijay's Karur rally: 'Long waits, poor crowd management triggered stampede'

The tragic stampede-like situation at actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur district, which left at least 31 dead, is being attributed to poor crowd management.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday (September 27) confirmed that the death toll included six children apart from nine men and 16 women. They were all declared brought dead upon arrival at local hospitals, he said.

Eyewitnesses and locals attributed the disaster to severe lapses in crowd management by the organisers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally. "Fans waited for hours without proper food, water, or shade," one local resident told reporters, describing how supporters, many traveling from neighboring districts, endured extreme heat for over seven hours.

Out of control

The rally, part of TVK's statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, spiraled out of control as the participants far exceeded expectations, leading to fainting spells, crowd surges, and panic.

Top police sources told The Federal that the TVK, while seeking permission for the event, had assured authorities the venue could accommodate up to 60,000 people but anticipated only 10,000 attendees. However, the turnout swelled dramatically, overwhelming the site.

"The TVK flouted most of the rules imposed by us, which directly resulted in this mishap," a senior police official stated, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Investigation underway

The organisers were inexperienced, and failed to adhere to basic instructions, including timely updates on the schedule, the police official said. Vijay arrived at the venue around 7 pm, hours after his announced start time of noon, exacerbating the wait and frustration among the gathered masses.

In the immediate aftermath, police swiftly moved to register a case against the rally organisers under relevant sections for endangering public safety, the officer said, adding: "A full investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken."

This incident echoes broader concerns over the TVK's event handling, recently spotlighted by the Madras High Court. Just over a week ago, on September 19, the court flagged serious issues with political rallies, including those by the TVK, urging the Tamil Nadu police to draft uniform statewide guidelines for permissions and penalties.

Unequal treatment: TVK

The directive came in response to a TVK petition complaining of unequal treatment for Vijay's campaigns, but the bench instead highlighted risks to public property and safety, citing photos of damage from a prior TVK event in Tiruchirappalli.

"The state must frame clear rules to ensure accountability for all parties," the court observed, directing authorities to collect monetary deposits for potential damages during public events.

The tragedy has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders and civil society, with calls for a thorough probe into systemic failures in political gatherings.

Vijay shaken

Vijay, visibly shaken during his abbreviated address, paused the proceedings to appeal for calm and assist those affected, but the damage was already done. As Karur's hospitals reel from the influx of casualties—over 30 injured remain under treatment—questions loom large over the party's readiness for larger electoral battles.

Subramanian, addressing a press conference in Chennai, expressed grief over the "heartbreaking loss" and promised comprehensive support for the bereaved families, including ex-gratia payments. "Our thoughts are with the victims' loved ones; every effort is being made to prevent such occurrences," he said.

This developing story underscores the perils of unchecked enthusiasm in India's vibrant political arena, where star power often collides with logistical realities.