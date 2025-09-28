DGP on Karur stampede: 'Vijay arrived at 7 pm; permission was till 5 pm'

Amid swirling theories and social media speculations over the Karur stampede that claimed more than 40 lives, Tamil Nadu’s Director General of Police (in-charge) G Venkatraman gave a late-night press conference, explaining what exactly happened. The DGP also stated that TVK chief Vijay arrived late at the venue, which contributed to the chaos, while categorically denying reports of lathi charges. Asked what triggered the stampede, the DGP did not have a clear answer, however.

Vijay arrived beyond permitted time

Venkatraman pointed out the time mismatch between official permission and the actual timing of Vijay’s appearance at the venue. He noted that while the event organisers had secured approval for the rally between 3 pm and 5 pm, the actor only reached the venue around 7 pm, which led to chaos and commotion.

“Crowds had gathered from as early as 11 am because posters on TVK’s Twitter handles promised Vijay’s arrival at noon. People waited for hours in harsh heat without adequate water or refreshments,” Venkatraman said. He added that this prolonged wait left many attendees exhausted even before the actor arrived.

'Vijay's late entry led to chaos'

The DGP pointed out that Vijay’s late entry also altered crowd dynamics. Supporters lined the route and began following his convoy, turning what was meant to be a controlled gathering into an unpredictable surge. “Spontaneous celebrations broke out at multiple points, swelling numbers and straining crowd control,” he explained.

Despite the chaos, Venkatraman said Vijay himself commended the security arrangements during his speech, acknowledging that the police had made “excellent preparations”.

Row over venue

The police chief detailed the scale of deployment in Karur: under the leadership of ADGP (Law and Order) S Davidson, three IGs and over 2,000 personnel were mobilised for the rally. He stressed that the force acted with urgency and professionalism to ensure safety.

On venue selection, Venkatraman said party workers had initially sought permission for congested areas, such as Light House Corner and Uzhavar Market, which were deemed too cramped spots for such a big rally. Requests were denied, and instead, the rally was permitted on the Karur-Erode Road, which was chosen in consultation with the district secretaries.

Even there, he said the site could accommodate only about 500 police personnel for active crowd management.

What was the trigger?

Asked about the precise cause of the stampede — witnesses cited a rush linked to an ambulance’s arrival and subsequent police intervention — the DGP declined to speculate. “It’s too early to draw conclusions. A high-level inquiry commission has been constituted, and its findings will provide clarity on all aspects,” he said.

Calling the tragedy “heartbreaking and regrettable,” Venkatraman reiterated that misinformation must not overshadow the facts: permission was for 3 to 5 pm, but the actor’s late arrival at 7 pm significantly disrupted the event’s flow and sequence of events.