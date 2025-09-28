Karur stampede: TVK cries sabotage, moves Madras HC seeking fair probe

Following the stampede at its election rally in Karur in central Tamil Nadu on Saturday (September 27) that left 40 people dead and many more injured, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has filed a petition with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, demanding an independent probe either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a special investigation team (SIT) into the incident that it alleged was a sabotage targeting party chief Vijay.

The case, moved on behalf of the party which started its journey last year, is scheduled for a hearing before the Madurai Bench at 2.15 pm on Monday (September 29). TVK spokesperson Nirmal Kumar met Justice M Dhandapani in connection with the matter in Chennai on Sunday (September 28).

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kumar said, “They have informed us that the case will be taken up for hearing in the Madurai Bench tomorrow (Monday) at 2.15 pm. For now, we have nothing more to add. We will share our views after the hearing tomorrow afternoon.”

TVK has little faith in state probe

The TVK suspected that foul play caused the tragedy and reposed little faith in local investigation. A party spokesperson told The Federal that the incident was not just a tragedy and called for accountability.

“We cannot trust local probes when political interference looms large,” the official told The Federal.

TVK functionaries have also accused the authorities of a targeted assault on Vijay, claiming stones and slippers were hurled at him during the rally, followed by an unwarranted baton charge by the police on party workers. The party emphasised the need for a court-monitored probe instead of what it alleges is a “biased” state investigation.

Its decision to move the judiciary comes amid mounting suspicion that the sudden power failure at the rally, which was attended by thousands of enthusiastic supporters, was no accident but a deliberate sabotage.

Its sources said what happened at the rally was premeditated, with Vijay caught in the crossfire of a mob attack amid rising political tensions. In the aftermath, Vijay cut short his visit and returned to Chennai on Saturday night. Legal repercussions have already followed, with police registering cases against TVK general secretary Bussy Anand and Nirmal Kumar, among others, in connection with the stampede.

In a parallel development, the state government has constituted a one-member inquiry committee headed by retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the events. However, TVK leaders have rejected this as insufficient, insisting on a federal-level investigation to uncover what they describe as “deep-rooted conspiracies” against the party.

SC advocate sends petition

Echoing the TVK's stance, Chennai-based Supreme Court advocate GS Mani also fired off a multi-pronged petition to top central and state authorities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union home secretary, the CBI director, the Tamil Nadu chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, and Karur’s superintendent of police.

In a scathing 10-page document, Mani claimed the power cut to be “deliberate”, sparking “total chaos, panic, and confusion” that directly caused the stampede. “There are strong and reasonable suspicions implicating state officials from the police and electricity departments, along with their political bosses,” the petition read, slamming the FIR against the event’s lone organiser and a one-person inquiry commission as “eyewash”.

Mani also called for a court-monitored CBI investigation or an SIT under Supreme Court judges to ensure impartiality, arguing that “the local police probe cannot be free, fair, or unbiased”.

Eyewitness accounts from the rally paint a grim picture: As Vijay addressed the sea of fans under the evening sun, lights flickered out abruptly around 7 pm, triggering a blind rush that saw attendees crashing against barriers and each other.

Among the deceased are families who travelled from the neighbouring districts, turning a day of hope into one of unimaginable grief.

TVK postpones public outreach tour

Meanwhile, the TVK leadership postponed its much-anticipated public outreach and political tour across Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The tour, meticulously planned to cover two districts every week until February 21 next year, was set to mark a significant phase in TVK's grassroots mobilisation efforts.

Sources close to the party revealed that the itinerary aimed to connect with voters in over 30 districts, fostering direct dialogues on key issues such as education, employment, and regional development.

However, in light of the recent tragic events in Karur, which have left the state in mourning and sparked widespread calls for justice and support for affected families, Vijay has directed the immediate suspension of all scheduled engagements.

“This is a time for reflection and solidarity with those in pain,” a TVK spokesperson said, emphasising that the pause is temporary but necessary to honour the gravity of the situation.