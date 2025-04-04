Annamalai confirms exit as TN BJP chief, successor not named

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Friday (April 4) confirmed that he is stepping down from his role as state president, announcing that he is not in the race for the position and has not recommended a successor.

Annamalai, who has led the party since July 2021, while speaking to reporters at Coimbatore airport, emphasised his continued commitment, stating, “My political journey will continue as a cadre of BJP. I came to politics to eradicate corruption, and that mission remains my focus.”

‘Not moving to Delhi’

Addressing speculations about a potential move to Delhi as a minister, he clarified, “I am not going anywhere; I will be in Tamil Nadu only and fight for the people of the state. If I go to Delhi, I will be back in one night.”

The BJP’s national leadership is reportedly set to announce a new state president between April 8 and 10, driven by the party’s strategic push to revive its alliance with the AIADMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Annamalai’s exit follows his resistance to the alliance, having presented a data-backed analysis to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, arguing that it could hinder the BJP’s long-term growth in Tamil Nadu.

Who will replace Annamalai?

Despite his stance, the leadership prefers a new face to balance caste dynamics, as both Annamalai and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami belong to the Gounder community. Sources indicate that the party is eyeing a non-Gounder leader to expand its influence, particularly in southern Tamil Nadu.

Among the frontrunners to replace Annamalai are Nainar Nagendran, a BJP MLA from the Thevar community, and Karuppu M Muruganandam, a party leader with strong organisational ties.

Nagendran, a popular figure from Tirunelveli, is seen as a strategic choice to consolidate the BJP’s presence in the southern districts, where the AIADMK-BJP alliance aims to counter the DMK’s stronghold. Muruganandam, previously considered for the role when Annamalai was appointed, brings experience and could appeal to a broader base.

Other potential candidates include Union Minister L Murugan, who was Annamalai’s predecessor, and Vanathi Srinivasan, a long-time BJP leader from the Kongu region and national president of the Mahila Morcha, though her current role might delay her appointment.

‘Recalibration, not demotion’

Annamalai’s tenure has been marked by aggressive campaigns against the DMK, including the “DMK files” exposing alleged corruption and boosting the BJP’s vote share to 11.24 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He recently criticised the DMK over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), alleging irregularities worth Rs 40,000 crore, far exceeding the ED’s Rs 1,000 crore estimate. His detention on March 17 during a protest in Chennai further highlighted his confrontational style, which, while increasing the BJP’s visibility, has not translated into significant electoral success.

Political analysts suggest Annamalai’s exit could be a recalibration rather than a demotion, potentially positioning him for a national role while allowing the BJP to mend ties with AIADMK. As the party prepares to name its new Tamil Nadu chief, the focus remains on balancing alliance dynamics and caste equations to challenge the DMK’s dominance, with Annamalai’s future contributions as a cadre likely to keep him in the spotlight.