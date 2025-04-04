Did Annamalai become BJP's trump card to appease EPS?

Top BJP sources in Delhi have indicated that the party is considering replacing K Annamalai as the Tamil Nadu state president. This potential leadership change comes as part of a broader strategy to revive the alliance with the AIADMK, which parted ways with the BJP in 2023.



If the move goes through, it could signal a significant shift in the BJP’s Tamil Nadu game plan, particularly ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Annamalai, a former IPS officer, has been a prominent and aggressive face for the BJP in the state since 2021.

Reviving the BJP-AIADMK alliance

The possible exit of Annamalai is being viewed as an attempt to clear the path for reconciliation with the AIADMK. The party’s leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami, is believed to have conveyed his reservations about Annamalai during a recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

The BJP, keen on strengthening its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, is also reportedly considering outreach to sidelined AIADMK leaders including O. Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran, and Sasikala.

The move is seen as part of a broader plan to consolidate anti-DMK forces in the state, where the ruling party continues to enjoy strong electoral support.

Ideological hurdles remain

Despite the potential alliance, several key issues remain unresolved. The AIADMK has publicly opposed the BJP’s position on controversial issues such as the three-language policy and the proposed delimitation exercise, both of which are sensitive issues in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK has backed resolutions passed by the DMK-led government opposing these moves, creating clear ideological friction with the BJP’s national stance.

These policy differences could complicate any renewed partnership, especially if the alliance appears unconvincing to the electorate.

Electoral arithmetic and new challengers

The political landscape in Tamil Nadu is becoming increasingly crowded. Actor Vijay’s newly launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi are expected to attract a share of the Opposition vote, potentially disrupting the vote base of both the BJP and AIADMK.

This fragmentation poses a major challenge for any alliance attempting to take on the DMK-led front. Analysts suggest that a mere partnership may not be enough — both parties would need a well-coordinated strategy and efficient vote transfer mechanism to have a realistic shot at power.

Risks and rewards for the BJP

Annamalai’s removal, if confirmed, may help soothe tensions with the AIADMK. However, it could also alienate a section of the BJP cadre and supporters who view him as a dynamic and future-ready leader capable of expanding the party’s footprint in the state.

On the other hand, re-integrating former AIADMK heavyweights like OPS, Sasikala, and Dhinakaran might improve vote share in some constituencies, especially in the southern districts. The BJP’s challenge will be to balance these internal dynamics with the larger goal of forming a credible and united front against the DMK.

