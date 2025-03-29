Annamalai’s low profile: Paving the way for an AIADMK-BJP alliance?

Tamil Nadu’s political buzz is unmistakable. State BJP chief K Annamalai, once fiercely critical of the AIADMK, is now taking a noticeably conciliatory tone. His remarks come in the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirming that alliance talks are underway with the AIADMK.

The big question: Is Annamalai’s silence a calculated move to clear the path for the alliance’s revival ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls?

From fallout to dialogue

Rewind to September 2023. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) severed ties with the BJP after sharp public disagreements with Annamalai, especially over ideological clashes and criticism targeting EPS. The rupture seemed permanent.

But fast-forward to March 25, 2025: EPS met Amit Shah in Delhi, and Shah later confirmed that discussions to rebuild the NDA in Tamil Nadu are in progress.

“Talks are on, and we will announce once it’s confirmed,” Shah stated. “The NDA government will be formed in Tamil Nadu.”

The BJP, still reeling from the DMK’s sweeping 2024 Lok Sabha victory in the state, is keen to regroup and consolidate anti-DMK forces — especially with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) looming as a wildcard.

A calculated silence

Notably, while Amit Shah has taken the lead on the alliance front, K Annamalai has adopted a noticeably quieter posture. For a leader once known for sharp public statements, this is a clear shift.

“The central leadership will take a call on pre-poll alliances in Tamil Nadu,” Annamalai said — a stark contrast from his earlier hardline stance during the 2023 fallout.

In a recent remark, Annamalai added, “Party growth is important, but even more crucial is the development of Tamil Nadu and its people. Everyone has been discussing the coalition, and the leaders will make announcements regarding it at the appropriate time.”

The tone marks a potential strategy: stepping back to ensure his presence doesn’t derail the alliance talks, especially given his uneasy equation with EPS.

Strategic positioning ahead

Sources suggest the BJP may be working towards reunifying AIADMK factions, potentially bringing back sidelined leaders like O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala, adding further complexity to the negotiations.

Meanwhile, questions loom: Can the AIADMK and BJP move past deep-seated rivalries? And is Annamalai willing to put personal pride aside for coalition politics?

Some within the BJP believe Annamalai may have to either accept a lesser role temporarily — or risk derailing a crucial alliance. As Mahalingam Ponnusamy sums up in the show, the decision lies in what serves the BJP’s bigger objective in 2026.

