Annamalai may be ousted as TN BJP chief to facilitate alliance with AIADMK
BJP's move to replace Annamalai is not a punishment but a compulsion due to 'caste equations'; Nainar Nagendran is emerging as frontrunner for TN BJP chief's post
As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be all set to patch up with its old ally AIADMK ahead of the assembly polls next year, K Annamalai may step down as the BJP Tamil Nadu president.
According to party sources, Annamalai may be ousted to facilitate the BJP to renew its alliance with the AIADMK.
Annamalai, seen as a key factor in the 2023 fallout with AIADMK, is not exiting as a punitive measure but due to caste dynamics, said sources.
Sources also indicated that during a recent Delhi meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also met AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), Annamalai was told the party envisions a “bright future” for him, possibly in a national role.
It is a well-known fact that AIADMK snapped ties with the saffron party since they were upset with Annamalai constantly making derogatory remarks about leaders like CN Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa among other issues.
In the eventuality of a tie-up between the two parties for the 2026 TN elections, BJP is reportedly not keen to front Annamalai, a Gounder, as the face of the party. This is because EPS too belongs to the powerful backward class community and both hail from the western Kongu region. Therefore, the BJP is not keen to have both leaders as the face of the alliance in the elections.
Nainar Nagendran, a Thevar community MLA, is tipped to replace Annamalai with an eye to bolstering the party's chances in southern Tamil Nadu.
Singham in saffron
The speculation over a renewed alliance between the AIADMK and BJP has gained traction with Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai even hinting that discussions are ongoing, though AIADMK feigns ignorance.
The 40-year-old former IPS officer, who is often referred to as a ‘singham in saffron’, has been instrumental for giving BJP a lot of 'visibility' in the state politically dominated by two-Dravidian parties for decades. His belligerent take on issues drew attention to him and to the party with BJP leaders pointing out that he will continue to remain a key figure in the party’s long-term strategy for Tamil Nadu.
He may take on a national role or get a different assignment altogether.
On his part, Annamalai has told the BJP high command that he remains a steadfast loyalist and is totally committed to the party. And, he has also softened his anti-AIADMK stance post-EPS Delhi talks, deferring to Shah’s authority and signalling his openness to work as a cadre if needed.
Annamalai, defending his record, recently claimed, “We contested alone in 23 constituencies in 2024, including seats dormant for 30 years, with our alliance finishing second in 11. My job is to grow the BJP in Tamil Nadu.”
Though the party won no seats, its vote share climbed from 3.66 per cent in 2019 to 11.24 per cent, a growth he credits to efforts like his En Mann, En Makkal yatra. Yet, the absence of an AIADMK tie-up may have dented winnable prospects, analysts say.
Further, according to sources, a Union Cabinet reshuffle looms before Assembly polls in five states, including Tamil Nadu and Bihar, with some ministers potentially contesting or shifting to minister of state roles. Annamalai, who submitted a detailed state analysis to BJP brass has said he’d abide by their decisions.
With no official word, Annamalai’s fate remains tied to the BJP’s strategic chessboard as of now.
Who will replace Annamalai?
The race for Tamil Nadu BJP president post seems to be intensifying, with Nainar Nagendran, the party’s Tirunelveli MLA and legislative floor leader, emerging as a top contender to replace Annamalai.
Sources now also name Vanathi Srinivasan, national president of BJP’s Mahila Morcha and Coimbatore South MLA, and Tamilisai Soundararajan, former Telangana Governor and ex-state BJP chief, as potential candidates in the mix.
However, the BJP high command may consider Nagendran who hails from the Thevar community as a strategic pick to expand BJP’s southern Tamil Nadu base.
BJP is keen to strengthen its hold beyond western Tamil Nadu and if they bring in a Thevar leader like Nagendran, the saffron party expects to counter the DMK’s influence in southern districts and beyond.
Talking to the media in Coimbatore Sunday (March 31), Annamalai refused to be dragged into commenting on the AIADMK-BJP alliance. He only said that Amit Shah’s comments at a function on the issue are the party’s final view.
Change of heart
After walking out of the NDA in 2023, the AIADMK has been openly critical of the Union government, particularly regarding contentious issues such as the NEP, the three-language policy, and delimitation. AIADMK leader Jayakumar even represented the party at an all-party meet convened by the DMK to oppose delimitation.
But its poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, alliance talks with Vijay’s TVK which went nowhere, and pressure from AIADMK leaders particularly from the western region led EPS to reach out to the BJP.
