Annamalai may be ousted as TN BJP chief to facilitate alliance with AIADMK

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be all set to patch up with its old ally AIADMK ahead of the assembly polls next year, K Annamalai may step down as the BJP Tamil Nadu president.

According to party sources, Annamalai may be ousted to facilitate the BJP to renew its alliance with the AIADMK.

Annamalai, seen as a key factor in the 2023 fallout with AIADMK, is not exiting as a punitive measure but due to caste dynamics, said sources.

Sources also indicated that during a recent Delhi meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also met AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), Annamalai was told the party envisions a “bright future” for him, possibly in a national role.

It is a well-known fact that AIADMK snapped ties with the saffron party since they were upset with Annamalai constantly making derogatory remarks about leaders like CN Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa among other issues.