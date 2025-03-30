AIADMK, TN BJP leaders equally relieved as Amit Shah-EPS rein in Annamalai

"Our party high command still believes in Annamalai’s leadership but has told him to change his approach as they know the BJP can only grow in Tamil Nadu with the AIADMK’s help. We need at least five more years to grow,” a BJP leader told The Federal on the condition of anonymity.

The BJP's central leaders have apparently said they will directly handle alliances talks with the AIADMK for the 2026 contest.

Informed sources told The Federal the talks have sent clear signals to Annamalai to mend his ways vis-a-vis the AIADMK, whose leaders are outraged by his provocative comments about the Dravidian party and its ideological icons.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palanisamy’s (EPS) meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week, which fuelled speculation about an AIADMK-BJP alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, is said to have shocked Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai and his supporters.

Sources in the AIADMK told The Federal that during the 15-minute meeting with Shah, EPS showed interest in renewing ties with the BJP but set boundaries to safeguard his own party interests.

Two of his caveats were related to Annamalai — a diminished role in the alliance, and for him to stop criticising AIADMK leaders.

EPS also reportedly made it clear to Shah that he will not entertain a renewed lease of life to breakaway leaders of the AIADMK who have rebelled against his party leadership in recent years.

The BJP has for long been keen on AIADMK factions — the ones led by TTV Dhinakaran and O Panneerselvam (OPS) — reuniting to take on the DMK as one.

Annamalai’s troubles in BJP

Annamalai is seen as a strong BJP face in Tamil Nadu, particularly since he is fluent in Hindi, English and Tamil, but the reality is different.

His leadership has disturbed senior leaders of the BJP, besides rupturing the party’s decades-old ties with the AIADMK.

Watch | Why is EPS mending fences with BJP? Will BJP retain Annamalai as TN chief?

Political analysts say that while Annamalai established a strong base for the BJP in the Dravidian land, he also weakened its position by making controversial remarks about the AIADMK.

His actions discouraged many AIADMK and BJP leaders from campaigning for the alliance’s victory in both the 2019 Lok Sabha and the 2021 Assembly elections. The two parties went it alone in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to disastrous results.

The discord within the NDA in Tamil Nadu gave the ruling DMK an easy advantage by letting it highlight its strong partnership with allies.

Souring ties

Although AIADMK leaders initially grit their teeth and bore Annamalai’s remarks, his provocative statement of September 11, 2023 on CN Annadurai – he accused the former Chief Minister of insulting Hinduism – was viewed as the last straw.

Since Annadurai is considered the AIADMK's ideological mentor, its leaders demanded an apology from Annamalai. His refusal to apologise or retract his remarks angered AIADMK leaders and cadres. A peeved AIADMK quit the BJP-led NDA alliance two days later.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha battle, Annamalai’s social media presence and oratory skills attracted large crowds, creating an illusion of his national stature. But it did zilch to the party electorally. Not only did the BJP not win any seat Tamil Nadu, but Annamalai himself lost badly in Coimbatore to the DMK.

Annamalai’s rout

A BJP insider pointed out how Annamalai scored poorly even in the Coimbatore South Assembly segment that earlier elected Vanathi Srinivasan to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2021.

"Apart from the AIADMK, many senior leaders in our party are upset with Annamalai’s behaviour,” a BJP leader said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

“He spoiled the NDA alliance because of his authoritarian nature and inexperience. But now, after the Amit Shah-EPS meeting, we expect him to be sensible," added the party source.

Former AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar has said that if Annamalai “had controlled his mouth”, there would have been a more favourable election results for the NDA.

EPS rants against OPS

Annamalai's 'offence' was not just that he slammed AIADMK leaders. He also sought to reunite former AIADMK leaders and offshoots such as the Dhinakaran-led AMMK, VK Sasikala and OPS, the former high-profile AIADMK coordinator.

However, EPS has repeatedly made it clear publicly that he would not entertain individuals who were evicted from the party. He reiterated this after meeting Shah in New Delhi.

"Except for the DMK, no other party is our enemy," said EPS last week, clearly setting the mood for a reunion with the BJP. However, he would not entertain a patch-up with OPS. "Panneerselvam and I have separated, and that is final. There is no possibility of reuniting. When someone mortgages the party to its enemies and breaks the party headquarters, which is like a temple for AIADMK, they are no longer qualified to be in the party," he said.

BJP’s official spin

Meanwhile, BJP vice president and spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy told The Federal that the meeting between Amit Shah and EPS was not about politics.

"EPS told the media that he discussed the release of funds for school education and MNREGA in Tamil Nadu. We believe the two leaders met in their official capacities and not as party leaders," he said.

"The meeting between EPS and Amit Shah was based on Tamil Nadu’s interests. As for Annamalai, he went to Delhi to discuss issues regarding Tamil fishermen with the Union minister for fisheries." Annamalai had visited Delhi a day after EPS.

Visibly less feisty than before, he refused to comment on the outcome of the Shah-EPS meeting. “My role is to strengthen the party in the state. That is what all of us are trying to do,” he said. On any possible alliance in 2026, he said: “Our leadership will take a call at the appropriate time.”