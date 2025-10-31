Why Sengottaiyan's exit could make or break larger AIADMK flock

In a firm move to consolidate his grip on the party, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has removed former Minister KA Sengottaiyan from all positions, including primary membership of the party, amid escalating internal factionalism.

The move is likely to have many political ripples. First, the rebel faction, including Sasikala, might project Sengottaiyan, a fellow Gounder leader, as its de facto head, enabling Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran, Sengottaiyan and their supporters to unite under his leadership in mounting a stronger challenge to Palaniswami’s grip over the AIADMK. Second, it is a setback to the BJP's broader strategy in Tamil Nadu.

Deepening schism in AIADMK

The order on Friday (October 31) comes on the heels of Sengottaiyan's open defiance and his recent alignment with rival faction leaders O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran, signalling a deepening schism within the party.

Also Read: AIADMK's Sengottaiyan denies political meetings in Chennai, urges party unity

Following the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016, the AIADMK plunged into turmoil over the issue of single leadership. Panneerselvam, who briefly served as interim chief minister, was ousted from the party. When he expressed a desire to rejoin, Palaniswami refused to accommodate him.

Even the BJP leadership, which had initially backed Panneerselvam, withdrew support, leaving him politically isolated.

Sengottaiyan’s earlier ultimatum to EPS

Last February, Sengottaiyan boycotted EPS's Athikadavu-Avinashi irrigation project event in Coimbatore district. He cited the absence of photos of party icons MG Ramachandran (MGR) and Jayalalithaa in the invitation as the reason for his snub.

Also Read: EPS meets Amit Shah amid Sengottaiyan's AIADMK unity push

Sengottaiyan then held consultations with his supporters and publicly demanded a unified AIADMK, vowing to work towards it. He issued an ultimatum to Palaniswami, insisting on immediate action to merge the various factions. In response, Palaniswami stripped him of his position as Erode (Rural West) district secretary. Undeterred, Sengottaiyan travelled to Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah for discussions.

Symbolic show of unity

Against this tense atmosphere, Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran, and Sasikala decided to forge an alliance. The Thevar community's Gurupoojai ritual provided the perfect platform for their show of unity.

On Thursday (October 30) in Ramanathapuram, Panneerselvam, Sengottaiyan, and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) president Dhinakaran arrived together in a car to garland the statue of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Devar, the revered Thevar leader. The trio paid floral tributes side by side, in a symbolic gesture of solidarity under the watchful eyes of party workers from the AIADMK Cadre Rights Retrieval Committee led by Panneerselvam.

Also Read: EPS on backfoot as BJP bats for united AIADMK before 2026 TN polls

Speaking to reporters, Panneerselvam declared, "Today, at the saint's sanctum, we all stand united under one umbrella and take a pledge to re-establish the rule of revolutionary leader MGR and revolutionary leader Amma in Tamil Nadu."

Dhinakaran echoed the sentiment, stating, "This is an effort to unite all workers of the revolutionary leader and Amma. We are joining hands with OPS and Sengottaiyan to contest elections. The AMMK was formed to defeat betrayal, and we will not rest until that betrayal is crushed. Chinnamma (Sasikala) has not yet been able to join us physically, but she is with us in spirit. Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK) is not our enemy. Edappadi and DMK are our enemies. For AMMK, Edappadi - the betrayer - is the foe. We do not see anyone else as an adversary."

EPS expels Sengottaiyan, Jayalalithaa’s trusted aide

Palaniswami has now expelled Sengottaiyan from primary membership of the party and all other party posts. Sengottaiyan, a prominent Gounder community leader, played a major role in orchestrating Jayalalithaa's campaign strategies. He was among her closest and most trusted aides.

In 2017, following Jayalalithaa's death, when Sasikala's bid for chief ministership was derailed by her conviction in the disproportionate assets case, AIADMK MLAs at the Koovathur resort shortlisted Sengottaiyan as a potential chief minister.

Also Read: Sengottaiyan removed from AIADMK posts after calling for uniting expelled leaders

However, due to perceived shortcomings in his ability to manage party finances and logistics, the opportunity ultimately went to Palaniswami.

Now, Sengottaiyan's ego - stemming from having to defer to a younger Palaniswami - has led to his complete ouster from the AIADMK fold.

Setback for NDA

The developments mark a setback for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Panneerselvam had already withdrawn from the NDA, declaring that he could not accept Palaniswami as the alliance leader or chief ministerial candidate. He contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections independently, followed by Dhinakaran's exit from the coalition.

Also Read: BJP, Sasikala and OPS rally behind Sengottaiyan’s call for AIADMK unity

When the AIADMK-BJP alliance decision was announced at a private resort in Chennai, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and EPS (Palaniswami) jointly addressed the media. Notably, Shah clarified that the BJP would not interfere in AIADMK's internal affairs. This effectively ended the BJP's earlier efforts to broker a unified AIADMK.

Sengottaiyan – de facto leader of rebel group

Sources close to Sengottaiyan, sitting MLA of Gobichettipalayam in Tamil Nadu's Erode district, told The Federal that he had been biding his time for this very moment. Following his expulsion from the party, he is expected to accelerate his activities by formally aligning with TTV Dhinakaran, O Panneerselvam, and Sasikala.

Also Read: Sengottaiyan issues ultimatum to EPS; does it spell turmoil for AIADMK before TN polls?

Furthermore, with Palaniswami - himself from the Gounder community - having sidelined Panneerselvam and Dhinakaran, criticism has mounted that he is neglecting the influential Mukulathor (Thevar) community.

The rebel group is likely to position Sengottaiyan, a fellow-Gounder, as its de facto leader, allowing Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran, and others to rally under his banner for a more cohesive challenge to Palaniswami's dominance.