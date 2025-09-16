EPS meets Amit Shah amid Sengottaiyan's AIADMK unity push

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday (September 16). The meeting comes after senior AIADMK leader (now expelled) KA Sengottaiyan had claimed he met Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.

Sources suggest that EPS wanted to put an end to the aspirations of Sengottaiyan and others who wanted a united AIADMK through the induction of expelled leaders like O Panneerselvam, VK Sasikala, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran. This issue, sources said, featured in the meeting.

Neither EPS nor senior leaders met the press. Even on his arrival at the New Delhi airport, EPS refused to give any response to the media on his visit.

EPS called on CP Radhakrishnan

EPS left for New Delhi early Tuesday and met the newly elected Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan. He was accompanied by senior leaders like C.Ve. Shanmugam, KP Munusamy, and SP Velumani. After a two-hour meeting with CP Radhakrishnan, EPS went to Amit Shah’s residence around 8 pm. and held talks reportedly about AIADMK’s internal issues and ways to strengthen the alliance.

Recently, senior AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan had insisted that those who had left the party should be brought back. However, Edappadi ordered his removal from basic party responsibilities after Sengottaiyan’s demand. Following this, Sengottaiyan’s supporters were also relieved from party responsibilities, and some of them resigned from the party.

Meanwhile Sengottaiyan held a meeting with his supporters in Gobichettipalayam, near Erode.