EPS on backfoot as BJP bats for united AIADMK before 2026 TN polls
Senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan met Amit Shah fuelling speculation about the BJP's push to reunite the party ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections.
Speculation is rife in Tamil Nadu political circles after AIADMK senior leader KA Sengottaiyan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. According to political observers, this meeting raises the possibility of the BJP exploring ways to stitch together a united AIADMK, which would help the saffron party garner more votes in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
In a major development, AIADMK senior leader KA Sengottaiyan had issued a ten-day ultimatum to party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to initiate efforts to reinstate ousted leaders O Panneerselvam (OPS), TTV Dhinakaran, and VK Sasikala into the party.
However, EPS responded by stripping Sengottaiyan of his responsibilities shortly after the latter issued the ultimatum at a press conference.
The ten-day ultimatum period has lapsed on Monday (September 15), without any signs of reconciliation.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday (September 16), however, EPS is all set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. According to political observers, this meeting might force AIADMK to take a clear stand: either to reunite expelled leaders or inform BJP that the party would stand firm in its decision to keep them at a distance ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
BJP strategy in TN
Sources confirmed to The Federal that after meeting the newly elected vice-president, CP Radhakrishnan, EPS is all set to meet Amit Shah in New Delhi tomorrow.
In a conversation with The Federal, political critic A Jeevakumar said that EPS’s meeting with Shah this time will be more than a routine one.
“This will not be just another meet-and-greet interaction. It carries political weight because the BJP wants AIADMK leaders to stand united ahead of the 2026 elections. Without unity, the anti-DMK vote risks getting splintered, which will hurt the BJP as much as the AIADMK. So more than the AIADMK, the BJP needs unity in the 'two leaves' party,” he said.
He pointed out that the BJP’s push stems from its strategy in southern Tamil Nadu, where OPS, Sasikala, and TTV Dhinakaran continue to hold influence in select pockets. “Bringing them back into the AIADMK fold, BJP leaders believe, could consolidate votes and improve the alliance’s performance against the DMK,’’ Jeevakumar said.
Sengottaiyan’s ultimatum and subsequent removal have only deepened the drama. The fact that he met Amit Shah has sent signals to party insiders that the BJP is not relying solely on EPS for unity talks.
“Clearly, the BJP is testing the waters with multiple players in the AIADMK, not just EPS. This shows Delhi’s seriousness in reshaping the party ahead of 2026,” Jeevakumar noted.
Dilemma for EPS
For EPS, the dilemma is stark. On the one hand, he risks alienating his cadre base if he bows to Delhi’s pressure. On the other hand, rejecting the BJP’s proposal could strain ties with the saffron party, his main ally in Tamil Nadu.
A former AIADMK minister, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Federal that EPS will use his meeting with Shah to stress why reuniting the factions is unacceptable.
The former minister said that EPS will convey to Shah that the cadres are strongly against OPS, TTV and Sasikala.
"For them, the expulsion of these leaders was a hard-won battle, and reversing it will demoralise the grassroots. But the BJP’s view is different, they want every vote, and that means the re-induction of expelled leaders. But for us, we do not want to support people who split the party,” he pointed out.
Further, he dismissed Sengottaiyan's claim that he met Amit Shah. “We learnt that Sengottaiyan did not get to meet Amit Shah in person. He might give statements to show his strength. In reality, EPS holds the post and power in the party, not others.’’
Meanwhile, political critics say the DMK is watching the churn in the AIADMK with interest.
For the ruling party, every day of disunity within the AIADMK strengthens its position. And a united AIADMK under the BJP’s influence could only sharpen the battle in the 2026 assembly poll.