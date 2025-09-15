EPS on backfoot as BJP bats for united AIADMK before 2026 TN polls

Speculation is rife in Tamil Nadu political circles after AIADMK senior leader KA Sengottaiyan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. According to political observers, this meeting raises the possibility of the BJP exploring ways to stitch together a united AIADMK, which would help the saffron party garner more votes in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

In a major development, AIADMK senior leader KA Sengottaiyan had issued a ten-day ultimatum to party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to initiate efforts to reinstate ousted leaders O Panneerselvam (OPS), TTV Dhinakaran, and VK Sasikala into the party.

However, EPS responded by stripping Sengottaiyan of his responsibilities shortly after the latter issued the ultimatum at a press conference.

The ten-day ultimatum period has lapsed on Monday (September 15), without any signs of reconciliation.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (September 16), however, EPS is all set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. According to political observers, this meeting might force AIADMK to take a clear stand: either to reunite expelled leaders or inform BJP that the party would stand firm in its decision to keep them at a distance ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.