BJP, Sasikala and OPS rally behind Sengottaiyan’s call for AIADMK unity

Tamil Nadu BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, VK Sasikala, and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) have extended strong support for former AIADMK minister Sengottiyan’s call for unity among non-DMK political forces, emphasising the need for a united AIADMK to end DMK’s rule in the state.



Also read | Why AMMK's Dhinakaran walked out of BJP-led NDA bloc in TN

Speaking to The Federal, Nainar described Sengottiyan’s appeal as a “positive move,” stating, “It’s a good thing that everyone should unite. EPS (Edappadi K Palaniswami) should take the lead in coordinating this effort. If needed, we will also discuss it with him.” He echoed RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy’s sentiments, adding, “Everyone except the DMK should form a united front. I am confident they will join us.”

Voices for AIADMK revival

In a private television interview, Gurumurthy clarified, “Sengottaiyan’s voice should not be seen as rebellious. Wanting those who have parted ways to return to the party is only reasonable. What’s wrong with that? In fact, it would only strengthen EPS’s leadership. The BJP’s wish is for EPS to bring back those who have left. However, it seems that Edappadi Palaniswami is worried about the consequences for himself if he does so. This is where the difference of opinion between us lies.”

In a statement, Sasikala hailed Sengottiyan’s remarks as reflective of AIADMK cadres’ sentiments. “Sengottiyan’s statements represent the true voice of AIADMK cadres. He has proven that the blood of AIADMK runs through his veins. Only a united AIADMK can bring about a political change in Tamil Nadu,” she said, welcoming his push for party unity.

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam also voiced strong support for Sengottaiyan’s initiative, saying, “Through many storms and challenges, Sengottaiyan has remained steadfast and contributed to the AIADMK’s growth. His call for unity comes from the heart, and only a united AIADMK can achieve victory. Today, our forces are divided, which has led to repeated setbacks. This must change. I will stand by anyone who works for unity and extend my full support to Sengottaiyan’s vision. We firmly back his sincere efforts and pray for their success.”

Talks underway: Annamalai

Former BJP state president K Annamalai disclosed that talks are underway with O Panneerselvam (OPS) and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, both of whom recently left the NDA alliance.



Also read | EPS and Annamalai share stage at Moopanar event, fuel alliance buzz

Urging them to reconsider their decision, he said, “The NDA’s goal is to provide Tamil Nadu with a distinct and effective government in 2026. I have requested TTV Dhinakaran and OPS, both respected leaders, to be part of this mission.”

The collective backing from the BJP, Sasikala, and OPS for Sengottiyan’s initiative signals a strong push for reunification within the AIADMK and a broader alliance of non-DMK forces, potentially reshaping Tamil Nadu’s political landscape ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.