    Without naming leaders like Sasikala and O Panneerselvam, AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan (left) told EPS (right) that all the leaders who had left the party must be brought back into the party fold

    Sengottaiyan issues ultimatum to EPS; does it spell turmoil for AIADMK before TN polls?

    In a dramatic move, AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan issued a 10-day ultimatum to EPS urging him to reunite with estranged and expelled leaders to form a united front

    5 Sept 2025 1:12 PM IST  (Updated:2025-09-05 07:55:32)

    In a dramatic turn of events, senior AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan has issued a 10-day ultimatum to party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to bring back all the estranged and expelled leaders in the party together and form a united front before the 2026 assembly elections.

    Tamil Nadu politicsAIADMK politics
    Mahalingam Ponnusamy
