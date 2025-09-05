Sengottaiyan issues ultimatum to EPS; does it spell turmoil for AIADMK before TN polls?

At a press briefing in Gobichettipalayam, senior All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (AIADMK) leader KA Sengottaiyan underscored the need for the party to be united to regain its political strength and reclaim power. Circled by hundreds of party workers, Sengottaiyan pointed out that it is now time for forgiveness and reconciliation.

Individuals who departed or were expelled from the AIADMK ought to be forgiven and welcomed back, he asserted. Further, he warned that if Palaniswami failed to do this, it could lead to decisive action from like-minded leaders in the AIADMK who share a common vision.

Without naming leaders like Sasikala and O Panneerselvam, Sengottaiyan stressed that all the leaders who had left the party must be brought back into the fold. According to political commentators, this calls appears to be a clear challenge to EPS's leadership in the party.

Political journey

Sengottaiyan is a veteran leader who began his political journey as a branch secretary in 1972, when matinee idol-turned politician MG Ramachandran (MGR) founded the AIADMK. Recounting his contributions to the party, Sengottaiyan highlighted his role in setting up a branch unit in his hometown and serving as treasurer for the 1975 general council meeting.

Also read: Why AMMK's Dhinakaran walked out of BJP-led NDA bloc in TN

In 1977, MGR personally instructed him to contest from the Sathyamangalam constituency. After MGR’s demise, Sengottaiyan, along with other leaders, were responsible for urging J Jayalalithaa to lead the party, ensuring it remained united and strong.

Reflecting on his sacrifices, Sengottaiyan said, “Even after Amma’s (Jayalalithaa’s) death, I had two opportunities to take a different path, but I remained committed to keeping the party intact. I made several sacrifices to maintain AIADMK’s unity.”

Demand for reunification

However, he regretted that Palaniswami failed to pursue a reconciliatory path, once championed by Jayalalithaa, who was known for welcoming back critics and reuniting with former party members.

Stressing the urgency to “reunite” the different factions in the party, Sengottaiyan said, “Those who left the AIADMK must be brought back within a specific time frame. If not, those of us who believe in unity will have to make a decision.” He further declared that he would participate in Palaniswami’s campaign only if his demand for reunification was considered.

The ultimatum follows the abrupt cancellation of a crucial AIADMK consultative meeting in Theni, which was to be chaired by EPS. The meeting was to focus on discussions with farmers and party members. The timing of the cancellation has stirred speculation, especially as it coincided with Sengottaiyan’s scheduled press conference.

Sengottaiyan revealed that six senior AIADMK leaders had met Palaniswami to push for reuniting with leaders who had left the party. “Those who left have expressed willingness to return without conditions. We urged Palaniswami to accept them and strengthen the party. Unity is the only way to secure victory,” he said, reiterating his 10-day deadline for action.

Also read: EPS and Annamalai share stage at Moopanar event, fuel alliance buzz

The AIADMK, which has faced internal rifts since Jayalalithaa’s demise, now stands at a critical juncture. Sengottaiyan’s bold stance has sparked intense discussions within party circles, with many waiting for Palaniswami’s response to the call for reconciliation.

Challenge to leadership

Meanwhile, commenting on the churn in AIADMK, and Sengottaiyan’s warning, senior journalist T Ramakrishnan said, "This appears to be an open challenge to the AIADMK leadership. Sengottaiyan wants negotiations to begin within the next 10 days with those seeking reconciliation. Senior leaders would want EPS to accept this. However, after the last elections, when six senior leaders urged him to bring everyone together, EPS did not agree. It remains to be seen whether he will agree to this now."