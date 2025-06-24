Tamil actor Srikanth blames unpaid film dues for his cocaine addiction

Tamil actor Srikanth, arrested in a high-profile cocaine case, has admitted to the police that he became addicted to the drug after being supplied cocaine in lieu of unpaid film dues worth ₹10 lakh.

The actor in a startling admission reportedly said, “I became so addicted that I started asking for it myself.”

How addiction started

According to police sources, Srikanth, who was arrested for drug abuse and remanded to Puzhal Central Prison until July 7, allegedly received cocaine from former AIADMK functionary Prasath, who is also in custody. Nungambakkam, Chennai police have found that Prasath supplied cocaine to Srikanth on eight occasions, including 250 grams before his arrest in a separate case under the Goondas Act.

The police are now preparing to interrogate both Srikanth and Prasath together to uncover further details of their transactions and the drug network. A petition to take the duo into custody for three days has been filed at the Egmore court.

Also Read: How TN cops caught Tamil actor Srikanth in Chennai cocaine crackdown

Chain of events

Srikanth’s confession reveals a troubling sequence of events. He returned to Chennai from Dubai early Saturday and allegedly hosted a cocaine-fuelled party at his Nungambakkam residence that night.

The actor told police that he used cocaine supplied by Prasath, who had provided the drug to offset a ₹10 lakh payment owed to Srikanth, who was the co-producer of his recent film project.

The Federal has learnt that Srikanth told investigators, “Prasath got me hooked," explaining that the first three instances of cocaine use were in lieu of the pending payment. By the fourth time, he was seeking the drug himself, having developed a dependency.

Also Read: Actor Srikanth arrested in drug case in Chennai

Financial transactions

Police investigations have further revealed incriminating financial transactions between Srikanth and Prasath, with the actor allegedly spending ₹4.72 lakh to procure cocaine approximately 40 times. The probe also points to Prasath as the primary supplier.

The case has sent shockwaves through Kollywood, with authorities intensifying their investigation to look for a broader drug network. The police are also searching for associates of Pradeep Kumar, another individual arrested in connection with the case, to piece together the supply chain.

Also Read: How 'misuse' of police vehicle landed TN ADGP Jayaram in kidnapping tangle

Bail denied

Produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Dayalan at the 14th Egmore Criminal Court last night, Srikanth said: “I made a mistake by consuming drugs.” He also pleaded for release, citing personal struggles, including family troubles and the need to care for his son, while requesting bail.

However, Magistrate Dayalan clarified that bail applications for cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) can only be filed at the Special NDPS Court. The court did not grant bail, and Srikanth remains in custody at Puzhal Central Prison until July 7, pending further investigation.

Also Read: Kerala's drug menace: Of changed 'taste', sinister supply lines and Southern transit points

Acting career

Srikanth, 46, started his acting career in 1999 with the acclaimed television series Jannal – Marabu Kavithaigal, directed by the legendary K Balachander. He transitioned to the big screen in 2002 with the romantic drama Roja Kootam, which did well at the box office. He co-stared Vijay in Nanban, the Tamil remake of Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots.

Known for his versatile performances, Srikanth has delivered several hit films, primarily in Tamil. His upcoming Tamil film is titled Theenkirai.

Srikanth has also acted in Malayalam films such as Anandapuram Diaries and Uppukandam Brothers: Back in Action. His most recent appearance was in the film Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi, directed by Pradeep Chilakuri. He has also acted in a few Telugu films.