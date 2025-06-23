Actor Srikanth arrested in drug case in Chennai

Popular Tamil and Telugu actor Srikanth was arrested by Chennai Police on Monday (June 23) following confirmation of cocaine use. The arrest was based on a statement by former AIADMK IT Wing Administrator Prasad, who was earlier apprehended for alleged drug trafficking.

Prasad allegedly supplied narcotics, including cocaine, to the actor. A blood test conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital confirmed the drug use, leading to his arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Chennai Police had arrested two individuals, Pradeep Kumar (38) from Sangagiri, Salem, and John (38), a Ghanaian national from West Africa, on June 19, for smuggling cocaine.

'Srikanth purchased cocaine'

The police seized 11 grams of cocaine from the duo. Investigations revealed that Pradeep Kumar, a friend of Prasad, who was recently arrested and expelled from the party, had been procuring cocaine from John, facilitated by a Nigerian national named Zeerick based in Bengaluru, since 2023. The drugs were allegedly supplied to clients in Chennai, including high-profile individuals.

In a dramatic twist, actor Srikanth, known for his roles in films such as Roja Koottam, April Madhathil, Manasellam, Parthiban Kanavu, and Nanban, emerged as the third accused in this case.

Following a tip-off from Prasad, who claimed Srikanth purchased cocaine from him, the Nungambakkam police conducted a blood test at the hospital.

The police are continuing their investigation into the roles of Pradeep and John, while a manhunt is underway for Zeerick and other associates involved in the alleged drug network.

This high-profile case has sent shockwaves through Tamil Nadu’s political and entertainment industry circles, raising concerns about the growing drug menace in the region.