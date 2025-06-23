    • The Federal
    Actor Srikanth
    x
    The case, which also involves links to a Nigerian national in Bengaluru, has sparked significant controversy in the Tamil film industry. File photo: Wikipedia

    Actor Srikanth arrested in drug case in Chennai

    A blood test conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital confirmed the drug use, leading to Srikanth's arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

    The Federal
    23 Jun 2025 4:04 PM IST  (Updated:2025-06-23 11:21:15)

    Popular Tamil and Telugu actor Srikanth was arrested by Chennai Police on Monday (June 23) following confirmation of cocaine use. The arrest was based on a statement by former AIADMK IT Wing Administrator Prasad, who was earlier apprehended for alleged drug trafficking.

    Prasad allegedly supplied narcotics, including cocaine, to the actor. A blood test conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital confirmed the drug use, leading to his arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

    Also read: How 'misuse' of police vehicle landed TN ADGP Jayaram in kidnapping tangle

    Chennai Police had arrested two individuals, Pradeep Kumar (38) from Sangagiri, Salem, and John (38), a Ghanaian national from West Africa, on June 19, for smuggling cocaine.

    'Srikanth purchased cocaine'

    The police seized 11 grams of cocaine from the duo. Investigations revealed that Pradeep Kumar, a friend of Prasad, who was recently arrested and expelled from the party, had been procuring cocaine from John, facilitated by a Nigerian national named Zeerick based in Bengaluru, since 2023. The drugs were allegedly supplied to clients in Chennai, including high-profile individuals.

    In a dramatic twist, actor Srikanth, known for his roles in films such as Roja Koottam, April Madhathil, Manasellam, Parthiban Kanavu, and Nanban, emerged as the third accused in this case.

    Following a tip-off from Prasad, who claimed Srikanth purchased cocaine from him, the Nungambakkam police conducted a blood test at the hospital.

    The police are continuing their investigation into the roles of Pradeep and John, while a manhunt is underway for Zeerick and other associates involved in the alleged drug network.

    This high-profile case has sent shockwaves through Tamil Nadu’s political and entertainment industry circles, raising concerns about the growing drug menace in the region.

    Tamil Nadudrugs case
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X