How 'misuse' of police vehicle landed TN ADGP Jayaram in kidnapping tangle

A sensational kidnapping case allegedly involving a senior Tamil Nadu police officer and a local MLA has sent shockwaves across the state, with allegations of misuse of a government vehicle and high-level political interference.



Also read | SC quashes Madras HC order, directs TN govt to transfer ADGP case to CB-CID

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram was questioned and placed under suspension on June 16, 2025, following a Madras High Court order for his alleged role in the abduction of a 16-year-old boy, Indrachand, in Tiruvallur district. The case, rooted in a family dispute over an inter-caste marriage, has also implicated Kilvaithinankuppam MLA Poovai Jagan Moorthy and others, with a government vehicle bearing registration number TN06 G 0606 at the centre of the controversy.

Inter-caste wedding row

The incident traces back to an inter-caste love marriage between Dhanush (23), a water can manufacturing company employee from Mappedu, and Vijayasree (21) from Theni district. The couple, who met through Instagram, registered their marriage on April 15, 2025, despite opposition from Vijayasree’s family. According to sources, Vijayasree had reportedly said at a 'kangaroo court' organised by local authorities that she did not want her family’s property and only wished to live with Dhanush. Police, confirming both were adults, allowed the couple to proceed.

However, tensions escalated when Vijayasree’s family, allegedly backed by a powerful politician from Theni and a prominent figure from Madurai, sought to intervene. Sources claim the issue was escalated to ADGP Jayaram, who reportedly involved Maheswari, a former policewoman and his associate, and MLA Jagan Moorthy in the matter.

On June 7, 2025, at 12.50 am, Lakshmi, Dhanush’s mother, dialled the police control room (100) to report that her younger son, Indrachand, had been abducted by five men in a government vehicle with registration number TN06 G 0606. She alleged the group assaulted her son, causing injuries, before kidnapping him. Around 3 am, Indrachand was abandoned at Perambakkam bus stand, approximately 2 km from his home. Lakshmi’s inclusion of the vehicle’s registration number in her complaint proved crucial, as it linked the incident to ADGP Jayaram’s official jeep. Police sources suggest that had the vehicle number not been mentioned, the case might not have exposed the involvement of high-ranking officials.

Vehicle used for kidnapping

Investigations revealed that Sarath, a Poonamallee-based lawyer and legal advisor to MLA Jagan Moorthy, along with Maheswari, allegedly used Jayaram’s vehicle to carry out the abduction. The group had initially gone to Dhanush’s home to abduct him but, not finding him, kidnapped his younger brother Indrachand instead. The boy was taken to a motel in Nazarathpet, where MLA Jagan Moorthy was allegedly present. CCTV footage from the hotel has been seized by the police as evidence.

On the night of June 7, Tiruvalangadu police, led by Inspector Naresh, intercepted the government vehicle during a routine check. Maheswari, who was allegedly in the vehicle, reportedly threatened Naresh, claiming her senior officer would contact his superiors and warning him not to interfere. She is also said to have assaulted him during the confrontation.



Also read | SC calls HC order to arrest TN ADGP in kidnapping case ‘shocking’, questions suspension

On June 9, based on Lakshmi’s complaint, Tiruvalangadu police arrested three individuals —Vijayasree’s father, Vanaraja, and his relatives Manikandan and Ganesh — who were remanded to Puzhal prison. Three cars were seized, but the government vehicle (TN06 G 0606) was not initially included, raising allegations of a cover-up to protect high-ranking officials. The victim’s family claims the police deliberately misrepresented the vehicles involved to shield the misuse of the government jeep.

Bid to withdraw case

On June 12, Lakshmi filed a petition in the Tiruttani Criminal Court, along with an accused’s bail petition stating that the family wished to resolve the matter amicably and requested that the case be closed. She claimed her son had “accidentally fallen” into the police vehicle and was later rescued. She also openly requested in court that she was going to withdraw the police case. However, the Tiruttani court dismissed all petitions.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Maheswari and Sarath were arrested in connection with the kidnapping. During interrogation at the Tiruttani All-Women Police Station, Maheswari reportedly confessed that she acted on ADGP Jayaram’s orders. Police said Sarath has confessed that MLA Jagan Moorthy asked to be involved in this issue.

On June 14, police attempted to question the MLA, but his supporters allegedly obstructed the investigation, allowing him to evade authorities temporarily. Police intensified surveillance at state borders to prevent his escape. On June 15, Lakshmi released a video stating she wished to withdraw the case, claiming Jagan Moorthy had no involvement. However, on June 16, during a hearing at the Madras High Court, where Jagan Moorthy sought a stay on the investigation, the state argued that both he and Jayaram were linked to the kidnapping, supported by CCTV evidence. Shocked by the revelations, Justice P Velmurugan ordered Jayaram’s immediate arrest and directed that Jagan Moorthy be detained for interrogation. Hours later, the written order specified custodial interrogation for both.

All eyes on CB-CID probe

The police have seized four vehicles so far, including three cars, but the government jeep (TN06 G 0606) remains a focal point, with Jayaram’s driver admitting to its misuse under the ADGP’s instructions. Five individuals have been arrested, including Vanaraja, Manikandan, Ganesh, Maheswari, and Sarath, while two others remain at large. The investigation officer confirmed this was not the first instance of the vehicle’s misuse, raising questions about systemic abuse of power.



Also read | Tamil Nadu ADGP Jayaram arrested for alleged role in kidnapping minor

Saravanan, a Madras High Court lawyer, said, “The casual misuse of a police jeep for the kidnapping is just the tip of the iceberg. The Tamil Nadu police must set aside any loyalty to their own and conduct a thorough, impartial investigation.”

As per the Supreme Court order, the Tamil Nadu government is set to transfer the investigation to CB-CID, known for its reputation for handling complex cases. The next Madras High Court hearing is scheduled June 26.