Kerala's drug menace: Of changed 'taste', sinister supply lines and Southern transit points

A late-night raid at the Government Polytechnic College men’s hostel in Kalamassery on March 13, has once again cast the spotlight on the drug abuse crisis in Kerala, while exposing a troubling trend of cannabis trafficking in the country, proliferation of synthetic drugs and an interstate nexus that uses Karnataka as a major transit point.

Kalamassery raid

The operation, executed by the Kalamassery Police and the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF), resulted in the seizure of approximately 2 kg of cannabis and the arrest of three final-year students, Akash, Abhiraj, and Adithyan, marking a significant escalation in the state’s fight against narcotics.

As authorities intensify their crackdown, the raid has ignited a broader conversation about the synthetic drug menace, the spread of marijuana, and the shadowy supply lines linking Kerala to its neighbouring cities.

‘Cannabis sourced from Odisha, Bihar’

The raid, which began at 9 pm and stretched until 4 am, was conducted following an intelligence tip-off about the stockpiling of narcotics in the hostel for distribution during Holi celebrations.

The seized haul included 1.9 kg of cannabis from a single room alone, alongside paraphernalia like a weighing scale, grinding equipment, and hookahs — evidence of an organised operation within the hostel’s walls.

Authorities suspect the cannabis was sourced from Odisha and Bihar, packaged by drug gangs in those states, and transported via trains and couriers. After the raid in the campus, Kerala’s government has doubled down on its anti-drug campaign, launched in 2022 under the “No to Drugs” banner.

Operation Clean Slate

Kerala’s Minister for Excise, MB Rajesh, in a social media post, said as part of the ‘Operation Clean Slate’ drive, the Excise Department conducted 3,568 raids between March 5 and 12. These included 50 joint inspections in collaboration with the police, forest, and motor vehicle departments.

He said, during this period, 33,709 vehicles were inspected. That apart, 554 drug-related cases were registered, leading to charges against 570 individuals, of whom 555 were arrested. Additionally, 27 vehicles used for drug trafficking were seized.

Rajesh said the Excise Department also confiscated narcotic substances worth Rs1.9 crore from the accused. The raids covered various locations, including 998 inspections near schools, 282 near bus stands, 104 in labour camps, and 89 at railway stations.

No concessions for offenders: Excise Minister

The Excise Department also arrested 26 fugitives during the operation. Alongside drug-related enforcement, the Excise Department also registered 450 excise-related cases, and 2,028 cases related to tobacco violations, the post said.

“Surveillance around schools, colleges, bus stands, and railway stations will be intensified. Special attention will be given to mixing of drugs in toffees to be distributed among students. To dismantle the supply chain and deal with these forces with an iron fist, the police and excise departments are conducting a coordinated campaign and crackdown. There will be no concessions—we will strong-arm them,” Rajesh told The Federal.

Switch to synthetic drugs

While the Kalamassery raid focused on cannabis, a series of seizures of synthetic drugs across the state underscores a broader shift in Kerala’s drug landscape – the alarming rise of drugs like MDMA (ecstasy), methamphetamine, and LSD. Once dominated by traditional marijuana (ganja), the state’s drug trade has evolved, with synthetic substances now flooding urban centres and educational institutions.

Excise data reveals a staggering increase in MDMA seizures, from 6130.5 grams in 2021 to 7,775.425 grams in 2022, alongside a fivefold jump in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases over recent years.

Molly, Lucy, Charlie

Experts attribute this shift to the accessibility and potency of synthetic drugs, which are easier to conceal and transport than bulky cannabis.

“MDMA and even methamphetamine is trending because they’re compact and offer a quick, intense high. Most users are between 20 and 25 years, mostly students and young professionals, who are lured into taking drugs due to peer pressure and misconceptions about their safety. It has become a sort of an urban trend with students using the American lingo, Molly, Lucy and Charlie for MDMA, LSD and Cocaine respectively,” says a senior excise enforcement officer.

Why’s Kerala vulnerable?

Kerala’s 590-km coastline and proximity to major cities like Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Chennai have made it a vulnerable transit point. The dark web, coupled with cryptocurrency transactions, has further complicated enforcement efforts, enabling faceless deals with suppliers in Germany, Thailand, and beyond.

“The situation is spiralling,” warned Kerala High Court Justice VG Arun recently. “We’ve reached a point where the state Assembly had to suspend regular business to address this menace — it’s now in our schools.”

Kerala’s drug crisis cannot be fully understood without tracing its roots to Bengaluru and Mangalore, the twin cities in Karnataka that have emerged as key suppliers.

Mangaluru, entry point to southern states

Bengaluru Police have long claimed that a vast majority of MDMA consumers in their city are Malayalis, a statistic that underscores the deep ties between the two regions.

On March 16, 2025, two young South African women, Bamba Fanta and Abigail Adonis, were arrested in Mangaluru by the Karnataka Central Crime Branch with approximately 38 kg of MDMA, valued at Rs 75 crore in the black market. The seizure, the largest in Karnataka's history, exposed a critical drug trafficking route into South Indian states via Mangaluru. The women, who operated out of Delhi, smuggled the synthetic narcotic through domestic flights to Bengaluru, distributing it across the region. The operation underscores Mangaluru's emerging role as a key entry point for drugs in South India.

Transit cities in Karnataka

This is not the first time drugs confiscated in Kerala were traced back to Karnataka. In 2022, Thrissur Police had seized 409.67 grams of drugs which came from Bengaluru. Last year, based on specific inputs from distributors arrested in Thrissur, Kerala Police successfully dismantled a major drug manufacturing network and its production base near Hyderabad.

Mangaluru's proximity to Kerala and robust transport links make it an ideal staging ground for peddlers. “Synthetic substances come from Bengaluru, while ganja often moves through Mangaluru,” say excise officials. Officials involved in the Kalamassery probe are investigating these connections, with early leads pointing to a supplier from another state coordinating with local operatives.

Smuggling via sea

A senior officer with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told The Federal that a significant new route has emerged that emphasises the increased utilisation of coastal and maritime pathways, especially along the Gujarat coastline, which has become a crucial entry point for drug smuggling into India before distribution to southern regions.

“Substantial amounts of narcotics, including heroin and synthetic substances, are transported from nations such as Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to Gujarat’s smaller ports. From there, these drugs are transported by road through major cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, ultimately reaching Kerala and other southern states. Kochi, with its bustling port and extensive connectivity, has developed into a vital transit hub within this network, enabling the distribution of drugs such as MDMA and hybrid cannabis sourced from Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and even international locations like Thailand and Malaysia” he said.

Novel smuggling methods

He also said that Kalamassery Police had revealed instances of synthetic drugs concealed within granite shipments or personal bags on cargo vehicles originating from Bengaluru. This indicates a transition from conventional smuggling methods to more subtle commercial transport avenues. While the eastern states continue to play a significant role in the supply of ganja, with Andhra Pradesh and Odisha acting as primary cultivation centers, the trafficking frequently routes through Mangaluru. This is attributed to its logistical benefits, allowing for direct entry into Kerala or distribution through Bengaluru for broader reach.

Cannabis: Eastern states produce, migrants peddle

Despite the surge in synthetic drugs, marijuana remains a cornerstone of Kerala’s drug problem, with the Kalamassery seizure highlighting its enduring appeal. The 2 kg confiscated from the hostel were reportedly intended for both personal use and sale, reflecting a dual-purpose trade that thrives among youth. Excise officials note that while ganja cultivation within Kerala has declined due to stringent enforcement, the state now relies heavily on supplies from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Bihar—regions where migrant workers often serve as couriers.

The raid’s aftermath has revealed a sophisticated operation: students collect the funds in advance, offering discounts to bulk buyers, and repackage the cannabis into smaller, sellable units. “This wasn’t a casual stash,” said an investigating officer. “It was a business, timed for Holi demand.”

The discovery of torn packaging and cellophane tape suggests efforts to mask the drug’s odour during transport, a tactic common among interstate traffickers.

Will big fishes go uncaught?

For now, the investigation continues, with police expanding their net to other states and vowing more arrests. But as synthetic drugs breach school walls and cannabis flows unchecked from Bengaluru and beyond, Kerala stands at a crossroads—caught between its legacy as “God’s Own Country” and a grim new reality of addiction and trafficking.

Enforcers and anti-drug activists unanimously agree on one fact: those who get caught are usually at the lowest rungs of the supply chain. Legal or punitive measures rarely reach the top of the drug distribution network, as it is widely known that the big players enjoy strong political and financial backing.

"Two years ago, heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore was seized from a Gujarat port. How many such shipments have entered India? Where have these massive quantities of drugs been distributed? When we look at the bigger picture, Kerala’s role is relatively small. Our panic is focused on Kerala, but that’s not enough—we need to think beyond," said a senior police officer.

The path forward requires more than just raids—it calls for a deeper understanding of the issue and a united effort to rescue our youth from the grip of drugs.

(With inputs from Mahalingam Ponnusamy)