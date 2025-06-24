How TN cops caught Tamil actor Srikanth in Chennai cocaine crackdown

Popular Tamil actor Srikanth was arrested on Monday (June 23) by Chennai police in a high-profile cocaine trafficking case, following a raid at his residence that uncovered 1 gram of cocaine and a positive blood test for narcotics.

The actor, linked to a drug network via dismissed AIADMK functionary T Prasad, allegedly purchased cocaine 40 times, spending Rs 4.72 lakh, as claimed by supplier Pradeep Kumar during police interrogations.

Brawl leads to probe

The actor, known for his roles in Tamil and Telugu films — including the upcoming Theenkirai — was remanded to judicial custody at Puzhal Central Prison until July 7, following a court appearance before the 14th Metropolitan Criminal Magistrate, Dayalan, in Egmore. The judge approved his request for detention in a first-class prison cell, as petitioned by his legal team.

The arrest stems from a broader investigation into a drug trafficking network uncovered after a bar brawl in Nungambakkam on May 22. The initial arrests in that case included Prasad, Ajay Vandaiyar, and seven others. Prasad, already implicated in multiple fraud cases, including a job racket that defrauded a Hyderabad businessman, emerged as a key figure in the drug case.

An analysis of his phone records revealed connections to a cocaine smuggling network, leading to further arrests and the unraveling of a larger drug operation.

Drug trafficking network

On June 17, acting on inputs from the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU), Nungambakkam Police arrested Pradeep Kumar, alias Prado, a 38-year-old from Sankari in Salem, and John, a 38-year-old Ghanaian national. The duo was apprehended near the Nungambakkam Weather Research Centre bus stop with 11 grams of cocaine, Rs 40,000 in cash, and two mobile phones in their possession. A special police team later arrested John in Hosur on June 18 and brought him to Chennai for further investigation.

During interrogation, Pradeep confessed to supplying cocaine to Prasad, who then sold it to Srikanth at a Nungambakkam pub last month. According to police sources, Pradeep sourced the cocaine from Bengaluru through John, purchasing it at Rs 7,000 per gram and selling it in Chennai for Rs 12,000 per gram. Pradeep said Srikanth purchased cocaine from him through Prasad on approximately 40 occasions, with transactions totaling Rs 4.72 lakh, via Google Pay (GPay).

Drugs supplied at actor's parties

Following Pradeep’s disclosures, police conducted a search at actor Srikanth’s residence in the Nungambakkam Lake Area on June 23. The search yielded one gram of cocaine and three empty packets, further implicating him. He was detained for questioning and a blood test conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital confirmed the presence of narcotics in his system, leading to his arrest.

The investigation revealed that Srikanth and Prasad were closely associated through their collaboration on the film Theenkirai, where Prasad worked as a co-producer, and Srikanth played the lead role. Police sources said that during the film’s production, Prasad hosted parties where cocaine was supplied by Pradeep. These gatherings, often held at pubs and bars across Chennai, allegedly involved the use of drugs like ganja, OG ganja, and cocaine.

Investigation underway

Pradeep’s involvement in the drug trade allegedly began in 2020, when he started sourcing cocaine from Bengaluru through contacts like Lingeswaran, a private college employee, and later John, the Ghanaian supplier. Initially using drugs recreationally with friends, Pradeep turned to selling cocaine for profit, supplying it to Prasad and others in Chennai’s social circles. His connection with John enabled him to procure larger quantities of cocaine, which were then distributed to high-profile individuals, including Srikanth.

Chennai Police, under the direction of Commissioner A Arun, have intensified efforts to dismantle the city's narcotics trafficking network. The ANIU and local law enforcement officials are conducting extensive surveillance to apprehend others linked to the syndicate.

Key aspects under scanner

Authorities are investigating several key aspects of Srikanth’s involvement in the case:

The duration and frequency of his drug use

The specific pubs and parties where he consumed drugs

Other individuals, including those from the film industry, who may have consumed or received cocaine from him

Financial transactions related to drug purchases, with a focus on Srikanth’s bank accounts and digital payments to Prasad and others

Police are also probing whether another actor, Krishna, was also involved in the cocaine use. Krishna is currently in Kerala for a film shoot, and authorities plan to issue summons for his questioning.