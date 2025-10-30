TVK resumes activities post-Karur tragedy, charts political plan ahead of plans

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is back with its administrative activities after actor-turned-politician Vijay's recent meetings with the families affected by the tragic Karur stampede.

TVK's central office at ECR Panaiyur in Chennai hosted its first administrative committee meeting in months on Wednesday (October 29), signalling a renewed push towards the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Chaired by TVK general secretary Bussy Anand, the meeting deliberated on key strategies, including the resumption of Vijay's public outreach programmes, a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, and consultations on the party's election symbol. The committee plans to submit its recommendations to party president Vijay for final approval.

‘Clear intent to paralyse party’

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, TVK Joint general secretary Nirmalkumar said, "This was our first administrative committee meeting today. We discussed party operations and election preparations. Details on the next phase of our tour will be announced soon, once the court's guidelines are in place."

Addressing criticism over the delay in meeting Karur victims, Nirmalkumar hit back strongly: "On the day of the Karur incident, TVK functionaries were attacked. There was a clear intent to paralyse the party and that would not happen. We had 2,500 two-wheelers surrounding Vijay's vehicle; in a public space, we couldn't do much. The police offered no assistance. Former Minister Senthil Balaji called it an 'uncontrolled crowd'. Does that mean the police admit they couldn't control it?"

He further lamented the logistical hurdles: "Everyone knows why Vijay's public meetings were delayed. A one-hour journey took us seven hours. If proper security and police cooperation had been provided, we could have easily reached the people."

TVK’s opposition to SIR

On queries about potential alliances, particularly with AIADMK — where TVK flags were spotted at recent AIADMK gatherings — Nirmalkumar maintained: "Our stance remains the same as it was a month ago. As always, our leader's public meetings will continue. Claims of helicopter campaigning are mere speculation."

The meeting also focused on the ongoing SIR of the voter list. TVK has received an invitation from the DMK-led government for an all-party consultation on the matter, with senior party leaders expected to participate.

TVK general secretary (Policy), ex-IRS Arunraj, told The Federal that the party opposes the SIR process. "TVK opposes SIR outright. When Bihar announced a similar voter list revision, we condemned it. Adding fake voters under the guise of SIR is utterly anti-democratic," he said.

The party has also relaunched its signature anti-BJP campaign, a hallmark of its ideological positioning.

Special general body meeting on Nov 5

Vijay also has convened a special general body meeting of TVK on November 5 (Wednesday), at 10 a.m. at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram. This gathering is expected to outline the party's roadmap ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, party insiders have accused the ruling DMK of orchestrating a "negative mindset" against Vijay, particularly in the wake of the September 27 Karur rally stampede that claimed 41 lives and injured over 100. The incident has drawn intense political and legal scrutiny.

The party is bracing for a potential CBI probe, with senior journalist Savithri Kannan questioning its impartiality: "Will the CBI investigation be fair? How TVK navigates this will be the real test," he told The Federal.

Resuming public campaigns poses another thorn. Post-Karur, the Tamil Nadu government has denied permissions for any political rallies. In a related case, the Madras High Court recently directed the state to issue comprehensive guidelines. Until resolved, Vijay's outreach remains stalled.

Internal dynamics are equally testing Vijay's leadership. Kannan observed: "Intra-party issues are now out in the open for criticism. Vijay hasn't fully transitioned from a film star to a hands-on party president. Is it his doing, or those around him? That's what we need to watch."