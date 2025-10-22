Did Karur police look away as atrocities unfolded? Recalling 2023 mob attacks

Karur, a Tamil Nadu town once known for its quiet lanes and textile outlets, now finds itself at the epicentre of a tragedy — a stampede on September 27 at actor-politician Vijay’s election rally claimed 41 lives and left many injured.

With Vijay's party TVK crying out “sabotage” against the ruling DMK government, the tragedy is bound to be frequently remembered as the 2026 Assembly elections approach. But the alleged complicity of the locals in a crime around Karur, which very few remember, happened in 2023.

The precincts of this riverside textile hub were used to unleash a series of coordinated attacks on Income Tax (I-T) officials, allegedly by sympathisers of the ruling DMK. Neither a charge sheet nor a closure report has been filed in the politically sensitive case to date.

Mob attacks of 2023

The Tamil Nadu Police website says all four cases related to the mob attacks are still under investigation. The same has been corroborated by the Director General of Police and the Karur Superintendent of Police.

Watch: I-T officials' vehicle vandalised during raids on TN Minister Senthil Balaji; DMK workers blamed With only the judiciary upholding the rule of law, the victimised officers of the incident have alleged state apathy in probing the case and ensuring that justice is served. The events of May 26, 2023 , began as a routine execution of the law. Teams of senior I-T officers descended upon various properties linked to the then DMK minister V Senthil Balaji and people close to him, as part of an investigation into allegations of money laundering and a cash-for-jobs scandal. What unfolded instead, according to I-T officials, was a flagrant assault on the representatives of the state, conducted in broad daylight and with an apparent sense of impunity. Change of plan A senior I-T officer, speaking in detail to The Federal about the incident, recalled the “meticulous planning” and rapid “escalation” that turned a standard raid into chaos. He said officers from Chennai and other regions were summoned to Coimbatore and told that there would be raids in Kerala’s Thrissur and Palakkad. “We woke up at 3 am to depart, only to learn en route that the real plan was different. As our vehicles headed toward Karur, it became clear that the targets were key figures there,” the officer told The Federal. But a critical twist emerged early: As soon as the officials reached Coimbatore late the previous night, word of the impending I-T raid reportedly reached Senthil Balaji's brother, Ashok Kumar, and his associates. "Many went into hiding overnight," the senior officer said. "Mobiles and SIM cards were discarded." Lack of response The officer said that by 6 am, when the I-T team arrived at Ashok Kumar's residence, the house was found locked. While the raid party waited, the I-T headquarters urgently requested police protection from the Karur SP and the Inspector General (IG), sensing trouble. Watch: Day 2: CRPF protection to IT team after vehicle vandalised The officer said the I-T teams that were conducting simultaneous raids in Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, and Erode received police escorts within minutes of the request, but in Karur, the response was starkly absent. “Despite direct instructions from the Central IG and district SP, local police inspectors turned a deaf ear. Two police stations were just around 1 km away from the search location, but they took a lot of time to reach the spot," the officer alleged. ‘Mob arrived instead of cops’ Instead, what arrived in the next 30 minutes was a mob of over 50 people, who surrounded the team. Almost immediately, two or three ambulances arrived at the spot — a detail that raised suspicions of premeditation. The I-T officer said that the Deputy Director of I-T, SN Yogapriyangaa, IRS, and her team were attacked by a mob of over 50 individuals at the residence of M Subramaniam, allegedly a close aide of Senthil Balaji and a partner of the well-known Kongu Mess restaurant chain.

A man yanks off the rear-view mirror of the vehicle of an I-T team after it was intercepted by a mob in Karur on the day of the raids on May 26, 2023.

FIR No. 260/2023 at the Thanthonimalai Police Station details how officials were dragged down the stairs, beaten, threatened, and subjected to verbal abuse, while confidential documents and government seals were snatched from their hands.





Yogapriyangaa was among the injured. The mob allegedly not only encircled and assaulted the officials, but also blew breath into Yogapriyangaa’s face when she asked them if they were drunk. When she covered her face in reflex, the assailants claimed she had struck them. The “injured” individuals were bundled into waiting ambulances.

Also read: The importance of being Senthil Balaji, be it AIADMK or DMK “The Karur police still hadn't reached the spot till then," the senior officer recalled. "When they finally arrived, they only tried to pacify the crowd without making any effort to disperse it." ‘Woman inspector groped, shoved’ A few blocks away, a parallel raid was underway at Ashok Kumar's residence. Here, the revenue inspector Gayathry G and her team faced the onslaught of another violent crowd, allegedly comprising people close to aides of Senthil Balaji.





The mob damaged the car of the I-T officers. Gayathry, a former Commonwealth Games medallist, was groped and shoved, and later had to be hospitalised.

FIR No. 377/2023, filed at the Karur Town Police Station, mentions grave charges of rioting, assault, obscene acts, criminal intimidation under IPC, and violations under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. Other raid parties faced similar resistance. Mobs stormed multiple locations Assistant director K Krishnakanth’s team was allegedly attacked by a mob of over 60 individuals, including many locals. Their official gadgets were snatched. The mob also forcefully took away the items seized by the officers, which included ‘incriminating documents’ and cash totalling Rs 1 crore.





In another location, IRS official Aishwarya and her team were obstructed during a raid at the premises of R Thangamani, a friend of ‘Kongu Mess’ Subramanian. The search warrant was allegedly snatched and torn by Thangamani. Here too, documents seized by the I-T officers were “stolen”. Inspector Galla Srinivasarao and others were injured in the attack.