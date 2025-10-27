A month after Karur stampede, Madras HC orders SOP for TN political rallies

The Madras High Court has asked the Tamil Nadu government to establish a standard operating procedure (SOP) within a period of 10 days for the organisation of public events, such as roadshows and rallies, by political parties in the state. The order came on Monday (October 27), exactly a month after a horrific stampede at a rally conducted by actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Karur that left 41 people dead.

The directive was given by the first bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, which heard a batch of petitions, seeking various reliefs, filed in the wake of the Karur tragedy.

After the case came up for hearing, Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran informed the bench that no political party will be given permission to hold rallies/roadshows till the SOP is put in place. However, they will not be prevented from conducting public meetings, he added.

When the bench asked AAG as to when the draft SOP will be framed, he submitted that the state government has to consult various departments, including police, fire department and civic bodies, before framing it. He also sought some more time to frame the SOP. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam of Chief Minister M K Stalin is currently in power in Tamil Nadu.

The bench, however, said the state government has to frame SOP within 10 days, else it will pass orders.

Opposition AIADMK sought petition

The state’s Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam sought permission to file an impleading petition in the case.

The bench posted a further hearing of the petitions for November 11.

Earlier, the bench dismissed ‘as withdrawn', the anticipatory bail petition filed by the TVK's general secretary, N Anand.

The high court’s initiative has come months before Tamil Nadu goes to the Assembly elections in 2026.

